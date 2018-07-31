CPL to undergo two significant changes

What’s the story?

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to see two big changes in the upcoming season. One is with respect to the slow over-rates. If teams fail to bowl their 20 overs in stipulated time, it will affect their net run-rate. The other change is the introduction of the coin toss for Super Overs.

In case you didn’t know…

Usually, the captain and the players are fined a certain percentage of their match fee if the team fails to complete their quota of overs within the stipulated time. If the offence is repeated, the captain is then banned.

As far as Super Overs are concerned, the team batting second would bat first in the Super Over. However, the CPL officials have introduced coin toss for Super Overs as well.

The Details

In the CPL, a team can take about 85 minutes to complete their quota of 20 overs with some additional time which the umpires deem fit which occur due to unavoidable delays. From now on, if a team fails to bowl their 20 overs in the stipulated time, there will be deduction in the net run rate which might overall affect the team’s position in the points table.

If they are one over short, then 0.05 will be deducted from their net run rate. For every additional over, 0.10 will be the deduction.

The other change is the coin toss. If there is a tie, then there will be a toss before the Super Over.

CPL Director of Operations aims at making playing conditions even while keeping in mind the entertainment provided to the spectators. “We work hard each year to ensure that playing conditions are making the competition as fair as possible while also keeping the spectators and viewers at home entertained. We feel both of these changes will help with both of these goals,” the CPL operations director Michael Hall was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo.

What’s next?

The Caribbean Premier League is all set to kick off on the 8th of August with Trinbago Knight Riders squaring off against St. Lucia Stars in Port-of-Spain. The tournament will go on for 5 weeks with the final being played on the 16th of September.