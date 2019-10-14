×
CPL T20 2019: The tournament in numbers

10 Cric
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
109   //    14 Oct 2019, 13:47 IST

Barbados Tridents : Winners of CPL 2019
Barbados Tridents : Winners of CPL 2019

The Caribbean Premier League has come to an end with Barbados Tridents claiming the title for a the second time in the tournament's history. It was yet another stellar campaign that ended in heartbreak at the last hurdle for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The season has been a treat for statisticians, with power hitters making a huge impact in batting and quality bowlers ensuring they get their fair share from the matches. Let's take a look at CPL 2019, powered by 10Cric, in numbers:

Batting Statistics:

496 – Most runs in the tournament by a player (Brandon King, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

132* – Highest individual score in a match (Brandon King, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

63.40 – Highest batting average (Shoaib Malik, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

205 – Highest tournament batting strike rate (Romario Shepherd, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

5 – Most 50+ scores in the tournament (Lendl Simmons, Trinbago Knight Riders)

32 – Maximum sixes in the tournament (Brandon King, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

11 – Maximum sixes in an innings (Brandon King, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

45 – Maximum fours in the tournament (J Charles, Barbados Tridents)

325 – Highest strike rate in a match (JP Duminy, Barbados Tridents)

106 – Most runs from boundaries (4s and 6s) in an inning (Brandon King, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Bowling Statistics:

22 – Most wickets in the tournament (HR Walsh, Barbados Tridents)

19/5 – Best bowling figures in an innings (HR Walsh, Barbados Tridents)

10.71 – Best bowling average in the tournament (Shadab Khan, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

5.62 – Best economy in the tournament (Imran Tahir, Guyana Amazon Warriors)

9.0 – Best bowling strike rate (Akeem Jordan, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

2 – Highest number of 4-wicket (or more) hauls in a match (HR Walsh, Barbados Tridents)

1 – Most 5 wickets in an innings (HR Walsh, Barbados Tridents)

2.50 – Best bowling economy rate in an innings (Shoaib Malik, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Sunil Narine, Trinbago Knight Riders)

Additional Statistics:

267/2 – Highest score in a match (Trinbago Knight Riders)

493 – Highest aggregate total in a match (Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs)

81 – Biggest margin of victory by runs (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

8 - Biggest margin of victory by wickets (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

13 – Most catches in the tournament (Jason Holder, Barbados Tridents)

4 – Most catches in an inning (Carlos Brathwaite, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots)

12 – Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the tournament (Glenn Phillips, Jamaica Tallawahs)

162 – Highest batting average (CH Gayle, CAK Walton, Jamaica Tallawahs)

Team of the Tournament:

The seventh edition of the CPL showcased the love the people of the Caribbean islands have for the sport of cricket. The matches were witnessed by thousands of people with millions more following the tournament closely. The presence of top players from across the globe exemplified the pulling power of the league.

The 5-week long tournament saw consistency from quite a few household names like Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard, while a few youngsters also made the most of the platform provided to them. Here's Sportskeeda and 10Cric's team of the tournament:

Lendl Simmons, Trinbago Knight Riders

Brandon King, Guyana Amazon Warriors

Glenn Phillips (WK), Jamaica Tallawahs

Shoaib Malik (C), Guyana Amazon Warriors

Fabian Allen, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Keiron Pollard, Trinbago Knight Riders

Jason Holder, Barbados Tridents

Hayden Walsh Jr., Barbados Tridents

Imran Tahir, Guyana Amazon Warriors

Harry Gurney, Barbados Tridents

Sheldon Cottrell, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Chris Green (12th), Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chandrapaul Hemraj (13th), Guyana Amazon Warriors

Johan Botha (Head Coach)

The 6 teams will be raring to go in 2020, but one team that would like to fast forward to the next edition would be the Guyana Amazon Warriors. They'll be scratching their heads, wondering what they have to do to cross the final hurdle, having lost the final for the fifth time!

We'll see what they, and the other 5 teams, have in store for us on a year's time. But, one thing we can be assured of are the fireworks and excitement that the Caribbean Premier League brings to cricket fans across the globe. Until next time!

Caribbean Premier League 2019 Barbados Tridents Guyana Amazon Warriors Shoaib Malik Jason Holder
