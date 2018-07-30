Cricket at Edgbaston: Top 5 individual Test batting performances from the venue

A recent cricket game in Edgbaston amidst some surreal weather and floodlights

When one thinks of cricket venues in England, Lord's is probably what will come to mind first. However, England also boasts of other several world-class cricketing facilities, one of which is the Edgbaston Cricket Ground at Birmingham.

Established in 1882, the venue is one of the oldest in England, and also features among the most used international stadiums in the country. Also known as the County Ground, Edgbaston was the first English ground outside Lord's to host a major international ODI tournament final when it hosted the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and England in 2013. With permanent seating for approximately 25,000 spectators, it is the fourth-largest cricketing venue in the UK.

History was made in the stadium exactly a year ago, as the first day/night Test match was played under lights. England played West Indies in the game. The venue is about to see the onset of another historic series as England will play hosts to India in a five-match Test series starting August 1, 2018. The first game will be played here.

Building up to the monumental series, let us take a look back into history and find out some amazing individual Test batting performances that have taken place at Edgbaston.

