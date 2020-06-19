×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Cricket Australia is ready for a female CEO, reckons Ellyse Perry

  • Ellyse Perry believes that it is the right time for a woman to become Cricket Australia's next CEO.
  • Perry named a few candidates who she feels are capable of taking up the position.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Jun 2020, 13:49 IST
Ellyse Perry believes that it is the right time for a woman to become Cricket Australia
Ellyse Perry believes that it is the right time for a woman to become Cricket Australia's next CEO

Premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes that Cricket Australia is ready to have a woman at the helm of affairs.

Nick Hockley was appointed the interim CEO of Cricket Australia after Kevin Roberts resigned from the position earlier this week.

The search for a permanent CEO is still on and Perry insists that there are many deserving female candidates for the job. She also name-dropped a series of women in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, including Christina Matthews, who is the chief executive of the Western Australia Cricket Association.

Speaking to Reuters about the vacancy, Ellyse Perry said:

"I think Cricket Australia has been ready for a female CEO for a long time. I know Chris (Matthews) was in discussions for the last round of hiring for the role. I don’t think it’s something that’s new. We’ve got a number of women working in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame to name a couple."

There is some really strong representation: Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry believes that there is some really strong representation in the race for the position, saying:

"They are absolutely pivotal in the way that we operate. So, yeah, I think there’s some really strong representation."

Among many other candidates, Perry also named Belinda Clark and Steph Beltram as women who would be capable of executing duties as Cricket Australia's CEO.

Clark, who is a former Australia skipper, had been contributing to community cricket as a long-time staffer for Cricket Australia. Steph Beltram, on the other hand, had been working with the broadcasting and executive team.

Published 19 Jun 2020, 13:49 IST
Australia Women Cricket Ellyse Perry Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 22
SIG 96/5 (10 ov)
KCC *39/0 (3.3 ov)
LIVE
Kista Cricket Club need 58 runs in 39 remaining ball
SIG VS KCC live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
KCC 63/9 (10 ov)
PF 64/5 (9.2 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 5 wickets
KCC VS PF live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
SIG 62/9 (10 ov)
ALZ 66/2 (6.2 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
SIG VS ALZ live score
Match 23 | Today, 03:30 PM
Pakistanska Foreningen
Alby Zalmi CC
PF VS ALZ preview
Match 17 | Yesterday
ALZ 98/10 (9.4 ov)
INC 66/6 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 32 runs.
ALZ VS INC live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
STO 55/8 (10 ov)
ALZ 56/2 (4.5 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
STO VS ALZ live score
Match 24 | Today, 06:30 PM
TBA
TBA
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 19 | Yesterday
KCC 105/3 (10 ov)
SIG 67/6 (10 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 38 runs.
KCC VS SIG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी