Cricket Australia is ready for a female CEO, reckons Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry believes that it is the right time for a woman to become Cricket Australia's next CEO.

Perry named a few candidates who she feels are capable of taking up the position.

Premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes that Cricket Australia is ready to have a woman at the helm of affairs.

Nick Hockley was appointed the interim CEO of Cricket Australia after Kevin Roberts resigned from the position earlier this week.

The search for a permanent CEO is still on and Perry insists that there are many deserving female candidates for the job. She also name-dropped a series of women in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, including Christina Matthews, who is the chief executive of the Western Australia Cricket Association.

Speaking to Reuters about the vacancy, Ellyse Perry said:

"I think Cricket Australia has been ready for a female CEO for a long time. I know Chris (Matthews) was in discussions for the last round of hiring for the role. I don’t think it’s something that’s new. We’ve got a number of women working in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame to name a couple."

There is some really strong representation: Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry believes that there is some really strong representation in the race for the position, saying:

"They are absolutely pivotal in the way that we operate. So, yeah, I think there’s some really strong representation."

Among many other candidates, Perry also named Belinda Clark and Steph Beltram as women who would be capable of executing duties as Cricket Australia's CEO.

Clark, who is a former Australia skipper, had been contributing to community cricket as a long-time staffer for Cricket Australia. Steph Beltram, on the other hand, had been working with the broadcasting and executive team.