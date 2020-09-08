Cricket Australia working to find BBL team for Yuvraj Singh

Cricket Australia (CA) is reportedly trying to see if any of the Big Bash League (BBL) franchises would be interested in adding Yuvraj Singh to their squad.

It was Sydney Herald which initially claimed that the former Indian all-rounder might be interested in playing in the BBL.

Yuvraj Singh’s manager Jason Warne on Monday confirmed the news by stating that they are trying to find a franchise for the 38-year-old. He said:

“We’re working with CA to try to find him a home.”

BCCI has a rule in place barring all active players from participating in foreign leagues. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required from the apex cricketing body in the country, and players can only get it after retiring from both domestic and international cricket.

Now that Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from both the international and domestic circuits, there won’t be any hindrance for him to get the NOC.

Yuvraj Singh could potentially be the first Indian male cricketer to play in the BBL

Yuvraj Singh could become the first player to play in the BBL if CA manages to materialise a deal.

Shane Watson, who is the president of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, had earlier opined that the participation of Indian players would be “incredible” for the BBL. He said:

“It would be incredible for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world-class T20 players in India that aren’t playing for India that could be potentially available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world. If that’s able to happen, that would make a massive difference.”

Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh had also played in the Global T20 in Canada last year after getting a NOC from BCCI.