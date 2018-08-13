Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Virat Kohli losing no.1 rank, update on Kohli's injury scare, and more - Cricket News of Today, 13th August 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.05K   //    13 Aug 2018, 20:06 IST

England & India Net Sessions
"Once-in-a-blue-moon" Rashid

India losing the 2nd Specsavers' Test against England at Lord's yesterday is clearly the biggest news going around among cricketing circles right now.

India were bundled out for 107 and 130 in each innings, as they still failed to clear England's first innings score of 396/7 declared. Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran were the biggest contributors to the win as India's captain Kohli himself admitted how outclassed they felt at the end of the game. The win by an innings and 159 runs will definitely boost the hosts' prospects in the upcoming games as well.

As of now, here we bring you a few of the other most important cricket stories from today.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 Adil Rashid completes rare "achievement"

The England leg-spinner was part of the side that steamrolled the Indian side. In a match where nearly no shortcomings were faced by the hosts - be it batting, bowling or even fielding, Adil Rashid created a unique record on his own.

England pace bowlers James Anderson (9 wickets), Stuart Broad (5), Chris Woakes (4) and Sam Curran (1) picked up 19 of the 20 Indian wickets, while Pujara's run out in the first innings was the sole exception. While batting, eight English batsmen combined to form a total of 396/7, after which they declared. Among the best scorers were Chris Woakes (137), Jonny Bairstow (93), and Sam Curran (40).

Adil Rashid, however, does not have his name written anywhere on the scoreboard.

England captain Joe Root never needed to make use of Rashid's leg-spin, with the ball swinging prodigiously. Root also declared their innings at 396 at the fall of the seventh wicket, just as Rashid was ready to come in. Rashid also did not take a catch, with most of the catches going behind the wicket.

Rashid on Sunday thus became just the 14th player in the 141-year-old history of Test cricket, and the first Englishman in 13 years to complete a Test match without bowling, batting, taking a catch or effecting a run-out throughout the game.

The last such instance was in 2005 when former England leg-spinner Gareth Batty faced a similar situation when England ousted Bangladesh by an innings and 261 runs.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
