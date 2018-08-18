Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gambhir's entry into politics, International cricketers appealing for Kerala and more - Cricket News of today, 18th August 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.27K   //    18 Aug 2018, 20:51 IST

St Lucia Stars v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Pollard's first hundred in 227 T20 games

After a few days' break, international cricket has resumed in England with the hosts locking horns with India in the third match of Specsavers' Test series. Just a recap: England won the first game at Edgbaston by 31 runs, and repeated the result with a win by an innings and 159 runs at the Lord's, in the second game. With India needing to win all the remaining three games of the series to claim the trophy, it is highly necessary for them to bounce back in the ongoing game.

Based on live reports, India are playing out the best Test innings so far in the series, at 193 for 3 in 58 overs. After a 60-run opening stand, three wickets fell for 22 more runs, and it looked like India will repeat its mistakes from Birmingham and London. But Virat Kohli (52*) and Rahane (57*) have been batting sensibly, carrying India forward without damage since then. They have also notched up a century stand in the process.

As the match progresses, here we bring you the top cricketing news of today, from various parts of the world.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5. Kieron Pollard smashes his first-ever T20 hundred, St. Lucia posts win

On Friday night, St. Lucia Stars romped home to their first win of the 2018 season, in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018, defeating the Barbados Tridents by 38 runs.

The highlight of the game was Pollard's first ever T20 hundred - which came in his 427th game in the format. The score was 57/3 in 4.4 overs when Pollard came into partner Andre Fletcher. The duo put up 148 runs in 13.5 overs until Fletcher (80 off 52, six fours, six sixes) finally fell prey to Riaz in the nineteenth over.

Pollard went further on, completing his first-ever T20 hundred with three balls left in the innings, with a six over long-on, as he also registered St.Lucia's best ever total in the CPL. The next ball saw his dismissal as well, but by then the damage was done, with Pollard himself at a 104 off 54, including 6 fours and 8 maximums. The hosts ended their run at 226 for 6 in 20 overs.

The Tridents could make just 188 for 6 in reply, which in turn gave St. Lucia its first win of the 2018 CPL season.

