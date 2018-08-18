Kerala Floods: Several cricketers spread awareness, contribute to relief efforts

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 874 // 18 Aug 2018, 19:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The state has received 260% excess rain so far this season, and the flooding is the worst since ages. Hundreds of casualties have also been reported.

The south-Indian state of Kerala has been going through one of the toughest times in the past century, with torrential downpour and subsequent floods ravaging most parts of it. 13 of 14 districts in Kerala are red-alert zone, with threats of more incoming damage, as the rains have not stopped yet.

Over 300 people have lost their lives so far, with the numbers set to climb. Transport operations have been suspended across various parts of the entire railway network in the state, as well as the Cochin International Airport, for at least until August 26. A few hundred thousands of people have ended up at the many hundreds of relief camps set across the entire state, and help has been incoming in the form of cash, food, clothes and other necessities, from all over the country and even several other parts of the world.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday described the floods as the worst in a century. "Facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps," he tweeted on Friday evening. He has also appealed for widespread help and has set up online portals through which people can chip in with their valuable efforts. Access the direct webpage of the CM's Relief Fund Donations, here.

In wake of all the issue, national cricketer Sanju Samson has contributed 15 Lakhs INR to the fund. Upon quizzed about it, he said: "This is not for publicity. But now, it's time to raise awareness on the importance of making a donation to the fund and people like me have to do it and let the public know. I think my action will prompt several others to come forward and support the flood-hit people."

Apart from the online spaces, several donation outlets have been set up across the country and people from every walk of life are trying to do their bit for the Keralites.

The world of cricket has collectively woken up and are contributing to relief efforts in a massive way. Take a look at all the attention that some of India's most popular sportsmen have managed to garner, for the problem at hand. Also features Tabraiz Shamzi, a South-African international star.

Everyone in Kerala, please be safe and stay indoors as much as you can. Hope the situation recovers soon. Also, thanking the Indian army and NDRF for their incredible support in this critical condition. Stay strong and stay safe. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 17, 2018

Some heart wrenching stuff coming out from the #KeralaFloods , nature has unleashed it's fury at full tilt. My time line will be all over with helpline and flood relief details, please do not mind and try and see if you can contribute in any small way. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 17, 2018

Please follow this thread for as much info possible #KeralaSOS https://t.co/Z202wCjjC8 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 17, 2018

Prayers are always good but in times of dire need and suffering we all can do more. Right now the victims and families of the #KeralaFloods need our help. Let’s show them that we #StandWithKerala. Even a small contribution to Kerala’s #CMDRF would go a long way.@CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/UFQCVL3G3x — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 14, 2018

I pray for the people affected by #KeralaFloods . Rescue Camp Locations for Reference. Please pass this information to the needy.. pic.twitter.com/4oR7peQ1BW — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 17, 2018

I can’t not take my mind of #KeralaFloods tweeples ppl spread awareness about this Disaster,pray and also contribute as much as u can to help those wonderful ppl out there in that state of ours 🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 17, 2018

The condition of Kerala is really critical. A large number of people are stuck and are waiting for rescue.

Please spread this rescue numbers as much as possible.🙏#KeralaSOS pic.twitter.com/0SROK7NAiR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 17, 2018

God’s own Country needs our help 🙏



I request everyone to do their bit to help our brothers and sisters in #Kerala - https://t.co/UzevVKSfvi pic.twitter.com/ZPi85imBG1 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 17, 2018

Attention people in TVM:



Looking for few Lorries to carry rescue boats from TVM to Chengannur.

Please pass if any leads available contact : Arjun-8124133661 ,8281957502 ,



9497711281 District Emergency Operation Center#KeralaSOS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2018

The people in Kerala need all the help possible, to deal with the crisis and get back on their feet. Here's some information on where and how you can help them out. #PrayForKerala#SOSKerala #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/nq6WHXzCml — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 17, 2018

My thoughts as prayers are with everyone in Kerala effected by the horrific floods — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) August 18, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by the terrible floods in Kerala!!! More than 100 dead and 200,000 left homeless.. terrible! #KeralaSOS #KeralaDonationChallenge — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 18, 2018

Meanwhile, the third Specsavers England-India Test match is happening live, and the Indian broadcast is being carried out by Sony Pictures Network. Harsha Bhogle, who is a part of their experts' panel, has been repeatedly heard on-air, stressing on the importance of providing help to "God's own country".

It is being hoped that the readers will take a cue from all the above, and do what each one of you can, to bring back a state of normalcy to beautiful Kerala.