Kerala Floods: Several cricketers spread awareness, contribute to relief efforts

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
874   //    18 Aug 2018, 19:17 IST

The state hasn't experienced a similar situation since 1924, and has received 260% excess rain so far
The state has received 260% excess rain so far this season, and the flooding is the worst since ages. Hundreds of casualties have also been reported.

The south-Indian state of Kerala has been going through one of the toughest times in the past century, with torrential downpour and subsequent floods ravaging most parts of it. 13 of 14 districts in Kerala are red-alert zone, with threats of more incoming damage, as the rains have not stopped yet.

Over 300 people have lost their lives so far, with the numbers set to climb. Transport operations have been suspended across various parts of the entire railway network in the state, as well as the Cochin International Airport, for at least until August 26. A few hundred thousands of people have ended up at the many hundreds of relief camps set across the entire state, and help has been incoming in the form of cash, food, clothes and other necessities, from all over the country and even several other parts of the world.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday described the floods as the worst in a century. "Facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps," he tweeted on Friday evening. He has also appealed for widespread help and has set up online portals through which people can chip in with their valuable efforts. Access the direct webpage of the CM's Relief Fund Donations, here.

In wake of all the issue, national cricketer Sanju Samson has contributed 15 Lakhs INR to the fund. Upon quizzed about it, he said: "This is not for publicity. But now, it's time to raise awareness on the importance of making a donation to the fund and people like me have to do it and let the public know. I think my action will prompt several others to come forward and support the flood-hit people."

Apart from the online spaces, several donation outlets have been set up across the country and people from every walk of life are trying to do their bit for the Keralites.

The world of cricket has collectively woken up and are contributing to relief efforts in a massive way. Take a look at all the attention that some of India's most popular sportsmen have managed to garner, for the problem at hand. Also features Tabraiz Shamzi, a South-African international star.

Meanwhile, the third Specsavers England-India Test match is happening live, and the Indian broadcast is being carried out by Sony Pictures Network. Harsha Bhogle, who is a part of their experts' panel, has been repeatedly heard on-air, stressing on the importance of providing help to "God's own country".

It is being hoped that the readers will take a cue from all the above, and do what each one of you can, to bring back a state of normalcy to beautiful Kerala.

Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sanju Samson
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
