Rumoured bookie link for World Cup winner, Kohli on top, and more - Cricket News of today, 23rd August 2018

Kohli had yet another reason to celebrate after victory in the third test against England

Hi there, folks! International cricket is enjoying a break, with the conclusion of the third Test of the England - India series, and it is not until August 30th that we get to see the next game in the series. In other regions across the world, various T20 leagues and domestic tournaments are going on, while a few countries are preparing for their impending international outings.

Here is a compilation of the top cricketing stories from today, August 23rd. Have a look!

#5 Jhulan Goswami retires from T20I cricket

Jhulan Goswami has been performing for India at the topmost level across formats for nearly 15 years

Arguably the greatest woman bowler of the current generation, Jhulan Goswami has been performing for India at the topmost level across formats for nearly 15 years. She has now officially retired from T20I cricket, as announced today.

She has featured in 68 T20I matches so far, having picked up 56 scalps, with a best of 5/11 and an economy of just 5.45. She last played in a T20I against Bangladesh Women on June 10, 2018, which was also the finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2018.

With this latest news, it is hence decided that India will have to find a replacement for Jhulan, in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, slated to begin in the Caribbean islands from November 9th, 2018. India will be playing the opener against New Zealand Women, on the same date.

She was named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2007 and was also awarded the Arjuna and Padma Shri in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Although she retired from T20Is, she will continue to feature in the Test and ODI formats for the country.

