Virat Kohli's net-worth revealed, Sohail Tanvir's controversial celebration, and more - Cricket News Today, August 10, 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.48K   //    10 Aug 2018, 19:26 IST

Pakistan v Bangladesh - ICC T20 World Cup
Mohammad Ashraful

A lot of initial excitement in the world of cricket has now dampened up as the Lord's Test between India and England has been hampered by the ravages of rain for the second day in a row.

India had just started batting after losing the toss and were staring right into the face of trouble, both openers having returned to the stands as the team's score reached just 10. With the rain coming back, both teams resorted to an early Lunch session, after which they played for a while before rain returned (again). India are currently at 15 for 3, Pujara also accompanying the openers after a silly goof-up with Kohli that led to a run-out.

That's all the news we have from London, but that does not mean that there is a dearth of news from elsewhere, as we bring you the top headlines from today.

#5. Mohammad Ashraful eyes International return with Bangladesh

Ashraful was once a star with the Bangladeshi side, having spearheaded several victories (read upsets) against top teams, such as the 2005 one against Australia, and the 2007 World Cup one against India (that one still hurts, doesn't it).

However, things turned ugly for the player post the 2011 World Cup, as he was caught match-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2013, which led to an international ban for five years.

The ban ends on August 13, 2018, and Ashraful is now hopeful of a comeback in the national side. He had a three-year domestic ban as well, which was lifted in 2016 after which he delivered a string of good performances within Bangladesh itself.

If luck still shines on him, and if the selectors feel that his recent domestic run is enough leverage, the former star might just make a great return, older and more the wise as well.

