1,003 players register, no Maxwell-Finch in IPL 2019 and more - Cricket News Today, 05th December 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The India-Australia Test series is merely a few days away, and fans are waiting in anticipation for the much-awaited contest to commence. Elsewhere, even with the IPL months away, the imminent auction is keeping IPL followers hooked.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 More than 1000 players register for IPL 2019 auction

The 2019 IPL auction might be a one-day affair, but the initial list of players makes for a lengthy read. For the 70 slots that are available across all teams (50 Indians, 20 overseas), as many as 1003 players have put in their names for the auctions, set to take place on December 18.

A total of 232 overseas players have put in their names, with South Africa leading the tally with 59 players. Ireland, Hong Kong, Netherlands and USA have only one player each representing them, while Afghanistan's list features as many as 27.

A total of 800 uncapped players are in the list, 746 of which are Indians.

The country-wise breakdown of 232 overseas players is as below:

Country - Players Registered

Afghanistan -27

Australia - 35

Bangladesh - 10

England -14

Hong Kong - 1

Ireland - 1

Netherlands - 1

New Zealand - 17

South Africa - 59

Sri Lanka - 28

USA - 1

West Indies - 33

Zimbabwe - 5

