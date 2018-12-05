×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

1,003 players register, no Maxwell-Finch in IPL 2019 and more - Cricket News Today, 05th December 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.98K   //    05 Dec 2018, 20:02 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The India-Australia Test series is merely a few days away, and fans are waiting in anticipation for the much-awaited contest to commence. Elsewhere, even with the IPL months away, the imminent auction is keeping IPL followers hooked.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 More than 1000 players register for IPL 2019 auction

The 2019 IPL auction might be a one-day affair, but the initial list of players makes for a lengthy read. For the 70 slots that are available across all teams (50 Indians, 20 overseas), as many as 1003 players have put in their names for the auctions, set to take place on December 18.

A total of 232 overseas players have put in their names, with South Africa leading the tally with 59 players. Ireland, Hong Kong, Netherlands and USA have only one player each representing them, while Afghanistan's list features as many as 27.

A total of 800 uncapped players are in the list, 746 of which are Indians.

The country-wise breakdown of 232 overseas players is as below:

Advertisement

Country - Players Registered

Afghanistan -27

Australia - 35

Bangladesh - 10

England -14

Hong Kong - 1

Ireland - 1

Netherlands - 1

New Zealand - 17

South Africa - 59

Sri Lanka - 28

USA - 1

West Indies - 33

Zimbabwe - 5

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Glenn Maxwell Aaron Finch Cricket News Today
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
IPL Auction: 1003 players register for 70 spots, and a...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: Top 3 picks among the released players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players whom the franchises might regret not...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: One former player each team could buy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 released players who could be expensive buys...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 overseas players who could go for big money...
RELATED STORY
One batsman each team could sign in IPL Auction 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players that every franchise would want to...
RELATED STORY
6 times Kings XI Punjab overspent on their players in the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players who RCB should sign in the auctions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us