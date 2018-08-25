Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Krunal Pandya's World Cup dream, Kieron Pollard's CPL blitzkrieg and more - Cricket News Today, 25th August 2018

25 Aug 2018

Krunal Pandya Kieron Pollard
Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard

The action is heating up in the Quadrangular 'A' team series at Bengaluru. Australia 'A' relied on Travis Head's century and Ashton Agar's all-round contribution to overcome South Africa 'A'. At Alur, Mayank Agarwal's spectacular century powered India 'B' to a clinical triumph against India 'A'.

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, Kieron Pollard lit up Gros Islet with a brutal knock against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The belligerent right-hander's decimation of Devendra Bishoo propelled St Lucia Stars to a much-needed victory.

In other news, all-rounder Krunal Pandya has put forth his goal of playing in the 2019 World Cup. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant credited his promising Test debut at Trent Bridge to a productive recent stint with India 'A'.

Here are all of today's top happenings in the cricket world.

#1 Krunal Pandya dreams of playing in 2019 World Cup

Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya is beginning to make a mark for India 'A'

All-rounder Krunal Pandya is harbouring dreams of playing for India in the 2019 edition of the World Cup. Placing the national cap as his 'ultimate goal', he hopes to join his younger brother Hardik by consistently putting in eye-catching performances.

Krunal enthused, "My ultimate goal is to play for the country. To play for India in the World Cup and that is the next goal to be very honest. I am going tournament by tournament or you can say match by match and if I do well consistently, I'll get what I want. So obviously at the end, the ultimate aim is to play the 2019 World Cup for India. I hope the way I am going, I will achieve that as well."

Krunal is currently part of the India 'A' team in the Quadrangular 50-over tournament taking place at Bengaluru.

Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kieron Pollard Krunal Pandya
Live Cricket Scores
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Match 7 | Thu, 23 Aug
AUA 151/10 (31.4 ov)
IND-A 152/5 (38.3 ov)
India A win by 5 wickets
AUA VS IND-A live score
Match 8 | Thu, 23 Aug
RSA-A 231/10 (47.3 ov)
INB 214/5 (40.3 ov)
India B win by 30 runs (DLS Method)
RSA-A VS INB live score
Match 9 | Today
AUA 322/5 (50.0 ov)
RSA-A 290/10 (48.4 ov)
Australia A win by 32 runs
AUA VS RSA-A live score
Match 10 | Today
IND-A 217/10 (49.0 ov)
INB 218/3 (41.1 ov)
India B win by 7 wickets
IND-A VS INB live score
Match 11 | Mon, 27 Aug, 03:30 AM
India A
South Africa A
IND-A VS RSA-A preview
Match 12 | Mon, 27 Aug, 03:30 AM
India B
Australia A
INB VS AUA preview
Final | Wed, 29 Aug, 03:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Wed, 29 Aug, 03:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
