Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

"Dreaming of playing for India in the 2019 World Cup", says Hardik's elder sibling and MI teammate Krunal Pandya

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
445   //    25 Aug 2018, 15:43 IST

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
Krunal Pandya playing for India A

Mumbai Indians' mainstay and Hardik Pandya's elder sibling Krunal Pandya is highly hopeful of making it into the Indian squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, despite the fact that he is yet to make his debut for the senior international side.

The star was speaking for an interview conducted by his IPL side Mumbai's official website, to whom he said: "My ultimate goal is to play for the country. To play for India in the World Cup and that is the next goal to be very honest.” He has been representing the Rohit Sharma-led side since the 2016 season.

The energetic all-rounder received his maiden call-up to the India squad for their T20I series with England earlier this year, though he did not make an appearance in the final XI in any of those games. He couldn't hide his delight at receiving the call, which in turn gave him the opportunity to be alongside his sibling on the international stage as well - the duo are already teammates at MI.

“I am going tournament by tournament or you can say match by match and if I do well consistently, I'll get what I want. So obviously at the end, the ultimate aim is to play the 2019 World Cup for India. I hope the way I am going, I will achieve that as well," he said, before adding: "It is just the beginning, but the feeling was really good because from childhood you tend to dream to play for the country and suddenly when you get a call, it feels great."

Upon asked how it felt like to share space with his younger brother in the dressing room, he said, "It was like a dream come true for both of us. In the first T20I when Hardik and I shared the dressing room for India, it was a great feeling. It is a good feeling to be with Hardik in the Indian team. We have played with each other for Mumbai Indians too, so it’s good to play with him rather than playing against him."

Hardik is already a major part of the Indian contingent's plans across all formats. It may also just be a matter of time before Krunal dons the blue shirt for his country.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
2019 World Cup: 3 uncapped players who could make it to...
RELATED STORY
Five players who can make ODI debut for India in 2019
RELATED STORY
India's probable 15 member squad for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 5 players who still can make it to India's...
RELATED STORY
3 rising cricket talents to watch out for in the 2019...
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who are not in the reckoning anymore
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya: 5 times the brothers won...
RELATED STORY
3 aggressive middle-order batsmen India should try before...
RELATED STORY
Best Possible middle Order for Indian Cricket Team at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us