Pant's response to Bonnie's Paine's Instagram story, KL Rahul's great gesture and more - Cricket News Today, 5 January 2019

Vignesh Viggy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 973 // 05 Jan 2019, 21:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kuldeep Yadav

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

India are in pole position for a 3-1 win in the four-match Test series as they are on top at the end of Day 3, having the Australians reeling at 236/6, thanks to a three-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav.

Pat Cummins, batting on 25, and Peter Handscomb, batting on 28, are holding the fort for the hosts when rain and bad light forced them to take early stumps.

Thisara Perera's 74-ball 140 was not enough for Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand in the second ODI as they lost the match by 21 runs. Chasing 320 to win, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets regularly and were bundled out for 298 in just 46.2 overs.

In the Cape Town Test, Pakistan managed to take the lead but the Proteas are still the favourites to win the match and take a 2-0 lead as they need just 42 runs to win with two days left.

Apart from this, a lot of other things happened in the world of cricket over the last 24 hours. Let's take a look at the top news from today.

I need more time to improve as Test bowler: Kuldeep Yadav

Indian Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the day 3 of the fourth Test as he picked up three wickets.

In spite of that, he showed a lot of inexperience. The spinner realizes it and has conceded that he needs to play more matches in the format in order to improve as a bowler in the format.

"To be very honest I haven't changed anything (for bowling in Australia). I am playing my first Test in this series and so was nervous," he said on Saturday.

Advertisement

I have played enough cricket to have decent enough knowledge but in Test cricket I will need a little more time perhaps to improve. The more you play with the red ball the more you can improve," Kuldeep said.

Also read: I need more time to improve as Test bowler, says Kuldeep

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement