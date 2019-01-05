Rishabh Pant reacts to Bonnie Paine's 'Best Babysitter' Instagram story

Rishabh Pant with Bonnie Paine

What's the story?

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has reacted on his picture with Australian skipper Tim Paine's family that went viral all over the social media after Bonnie Paine, wife of Tim Paine, posted an Instagram story of the picture.

The Background

The 2018 Boxing day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be remembered forever due to many reasons - India's first win at the MCG since 1981, first ever win in a Boxing Day Test, debutant Mayank Agarwal's sensible knocks, Jasprit Bumrah's lethal bowling, Kerry O'Keeffe's controversial remarks about Mayank Agarwal and the Ranji Trophy and especially the 'friendly banters' between the players of two nations.

The traditional Test was highly-anticipated as the series was level at 1-1 before the third Test, with India recording a win at Adelaide before the hosts bounced back to level the series 1-1 at Perth.

With just two wickets needed on the final day of the Test, Virat Kohli's men posted a sensational victory 137-run win in a game dominated by drama on and off the field. Thanks to the stump-mic, Tim Paine was heard chirping behind the stumps to Aaron Finch on day three, "Tell you what big MS is back in the one-day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes. They need a batter."

Paine then turned to Pant and said, "Fancy that you extend Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Pant, who was relentless, gave it back to Paine on day four when the Aussie skipper was at the crease chasing 399 runs for victory. Pant chirped, "We have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word temporary captain ever? You [Jadeja] don't need anything to get him out. Come on lads. He loves to talk, that's the only thing he can do. Only talking, talking."

On New Year's day, the whole cricketing fraternity went into a frenzy as Pant met Paine's family to ''babysit'' the kids. Tim's wife, Bonnie Paine took to Instagram and posted a pic of herself with Pant and her kids with the caption 'Best Babysitter'.

Bonnie Paine's Instagram story

Recently, Pant reacted to Bonnie's story that went viral all over the social media. Pant said, "Everyone's family were really nice. We met most of the people during the function at the prime minister's house. It was lovely meeting them. I don't think I have to change myself for something like that. The only thing is they put the photo on Instagram and it went viral".

What's next?

A historic Test series win is on the cards for Kohli's men. If they clinch a win at Sydney, then it will be a thumping 3-1 win in the four-match series. For that, they need to take 14 wickets in two days. Will they? Let us wait and watch!

