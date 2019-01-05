×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rishabh Pant reacts to Bonnie Paine's 'Best Babysitter' Instagram story

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
2.10K   //    05 Jan 2019, 17:23 IST

Rishabh Pant with
Rishabh Pant with Bonnie Paine

What's the story?

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has reacted on his picture with Australian skipper Tim Paine's family that went viral all over the social media after Bonnie Paine, wife of Tim Paine, posted an Instagram story of the picture.

The Background

The 2018 Boxing day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be remembered forever due to many reasons - India's first win at the MCG since 1981, first ever win in a Boxing Day Test, debutant Mayank Agarwal's sensible knocks, Jasprit Bumrah's lethal bowling, Kerry O'Keeffe's controversial remarks about Mayank Agarwal and the Ranji Trophy and especially the 'friendly banters' between the players of two nations.

The traditional Test was highly-anticipated as the series was level at 1-1 before the third Test, with India recording a win at Adelaide before the hosts bounced back to level the series 1-1 at Perth.

With just two wickets needed on the final day of the Test, Virat Kohli's men posted a sensational victory 137-run win in a game dominated by drama on and off the field. Thanks to the stump-mic, Tim Paine was heard chirping behind the stumps to Aaron Finch on day three, "Tell you what big MS is back in the one-day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes. They need a batter."

Paine then turned to Pant and said, "Fancy that you extend Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Pant, who was relentless, gave it back to Paine on day four when the Aussie skipper was at the crease chasing 399 runs for victory. Pant chirped, "We have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word temporary captain ever? You [Jadeja] don't need anything to get him out. Come on lads. He loves to talk, that's the only thing he can do. Only talking, talking."

On New Year's day, the whole cricketing fraternity went into a frenzy as Pant met Paine's family to ''babysit'' the kids. Tim's wife, Bonnie Paine took to Instagram and posted a pic of herself with Pant and her kids with the caption 'Best Babysitter'.

Bon Paine's Instagram story
Bonnie Paine's Instagram story

Recently, Pant reacted to Bonnie's story that went viral all over the social media. Pant said, "Everyone's family were really nice. We met most of the people during the function at the prime minister's house. It was lovely meeting them. I don't think I have to change myself for something like that. The only thing is they put the photo on Instagram and it went viral".

What's next?

A historic Test series win is on the cards for Kohli's men. If they clinch a win at Sydney, then it will be a thumping 3-1 win in the four-match series. For that, they need to take 14 wickets in two days. Will they? Let us wait and watch!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Rishabh Pant
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
Australia vs India 2018-19: Tim Paine reacts to Rishabh...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant 'babysits' Tim Paine's Kids; Paine's wife...
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine's wife thanks Rishabh Pant for her instant...
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine praises Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar's great...
RELATED STORY
5 records already broken or equaled by Rishabh Pant in...
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
RELATED STORY
You sledge right: Australian PM shares a light moment...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant hilariously...
RELATED STORY
New song for Rishabh Pant, Ponting's bold prediction...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Rishabh Pant's sharp catch to dismiss 'temporary...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:30 PM
IND 622/7
AUS 236/6 (83.3 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 386 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us