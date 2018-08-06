Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself, and more - Cricket News Today, August 6 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.01K   //    06 Aug 2018, 18:54 IST

Cricketer Ben Stokes Appears In Court Charged With Affray
Cricketer Ben Stokes Appears In Court Charged With Affray

The world of cricket has been buzzing over the past 24 hours with a lot of incidents taking place.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes's trial has begun and he will be missing the 2nd Test against India, Bangladesh defeated West Indies in the three-match T20I series, and the latest T20I rankings were announced amongst much other news.

Let's take a look at the latest trending news today, August 6 2018.

#5 Ben Stokes goes on trial after street brawl

England cricket team all-rounder Ben Stokes' trial began today in relation to the incident which occurred outside a night-club in Bristol in September last year.

Stokes was charged with knocking two men unconscious at the bar after he was denied entry. There were reports against him for mocking a group of gay men as well.

The Prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis said Stokes "lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind."

The trial will last for 5 days which means that the enigmatic all-rounder will miss the 2nd Test between India and England to be held at Lords from August 9.

Trevor Bayliss, who is the coach of the England cricket team, opened up about Stokes' absence for the 2nd Test.

“I’ve got no concerns about it,” said Bayliss. “Ben has no concerns about it as well. Obviously it’s something we would have liked to have not been happening. That was the same in Australia. But the boys in Australia just got on with it. There was a bit of chat before the series started but once we got out there it was about playing as well as we possibly can with the guys we’ve got," said while speaking to The Independent.

“It will be interesting to see who can step up and take his place. Someone, or two or three guys, will have to step up and do the extra yards. That will be a telling factor for the next match.” 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket India National Cricket Team James Anderson Ben Stokes
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
England vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why England lost the...
RELATED STORY
If Virat says his runs don't matter, he is lying: Anderson
RELATED STORY
England shock Kohli and co, Kapil Dev sends special...
RELATED STORY
Ashwin on his success in England, Hussey feels India have...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 3000 ODI runs...
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: World reacts as England level ODI series 1-1
RELATED STORY
India Test squad for first three Tests against England...
RELATED STORY
Current India-England Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us