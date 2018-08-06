Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself, and more - Cricket News Today, August 6 2018

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.01K // 06 Aug 2018, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cricketer Ben Stokes Appears In Court Charged With Affray

The world of cricket has been buzzing over the past 24 hours with a lot of incidents taking place.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes's trial has begun and he will be missing the 2nd Test against India, Bangladesh defeated West Indies in the three-match T20I series, and the latest T20I rankings were announced amongst much other news.

Let's take a look at the latest trending news today, August 6 2018.

#5 Ben Stokes goes on trial after street brawl

England cricket team all-rounder Ben Stokes' trial began today in relation to the incident which occurred outside a night-club in Bristol in September last year.

Stokes was charged with knocking two men unconscious at the bar after he was denied entry. There were reports against him for mocking a group of gay men as well.

The Prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis said Stokes "lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind."

The trial will last for 5 days which means that the enigmatic all-rounder will miss the 2nd Test between India and England to be held at Lords from August 9.

Trevor Bayliss, who is the coach of the England cricket team, opened up about Stokes' absence for the 2nd Test.

“I’ve got no concerns about it,” said Bayliss. “Ben has no concerns about it as well. Obviously it’s something we would have liked to have not been happening. That was the same in Australia. But the boys in Australia just got on with it. There was a bit of chat before the series started but once we got out there it was about playing as well as we possibly can with the guys we’ve got," said while speaking to The Independent.

“It will be interesting to see who can step up and take his place. Someone, or two or three guys, will have to step up and do the extra yards. That will be a telling factor for the next match.”

1 / 5 NEXT