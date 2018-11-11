All-time ODI record broken, India star eyeing December return and more - Cricket News Today, 11th November 2018

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 837 // 11 Nov 2018, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Miller and Faf du Plessis' partnership helped the Proteas clinch the series

As India look to end the T20I series against Windies with a win in Chennai, there was plenty of headlines in the world of cricket. An action-packed day of cricket saw an ODI in Australia and UAE, Test in Bangladesh, T20I in India and a World T20 encounter in West Indies all take place.

The ODI in Australia saw an all-time ODI record being broken and while there was no match between Sri Lanka and England, there was a massive development that could well impact the rest of the series. But they weren't the only major headlines in cricket on November 11th.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

All-time ODI record broken in Hobart

South Africa claimed a comfortable win in the third ODI against Australia at Hobart to clinch the series in a game that also saw an all-time ODI record being broken and Australia register an all-time low.

The fourth-wicket partnership for both teams put on 359 runs in the third ODI. That is the most runs scored in an ODI for the fourth-wicket, beating the previous record of 335, created during the Adelaide ODI between India and Zimbabwe in 2004.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and David Miller, who both ended up scoring centuries put on 252 runs for the fourth-wicket for South Africa to rescue the side from a precarious 55/3 to a commanding 307/4 before the skipper was dismissed.

Chasing 321, Australia's Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis tried to get things back on track as they got it from 39/3 to 146/4. The pair added 107 for the fourth wicket and while that wasn't enough to help Australia come out on top in the encounter, it was enough to break the world record for the most runs in an ODI for the fourth-wicket.

Australia's loss also meant that they ended the year with a W/L ratio of 0.18 in 2018 with no more ODIs left in the year. That is their worst W/L ratio in a calendar year for Australia in ODI history.

1 / 3 NEXT