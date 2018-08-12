Virat Kohli's back problem, Mandhana leading her side to finals' day, and more - and more - Cricket News Today, August 12, 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.15K // 12 Aug 2018, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Indians who came into the Specsavers' series as the No. 1 Test side and a decent touring history from recent games are now in real trouble as England remains the elusive land, offering very little for the visitors. They are in real trouble now at 59-for-4 in their second innings, needing 230 runs more to avoid an innings defeat after the English wrapped up their first innings at 396-for-7 declared. Both the Indian openers have continued what they have done so far in the series - making quick departures into the pavilion after helpless stints at the popping crease.

The hosts look menacing, meanwhile, and it probably remains just a matter of time before the game draws to a close. As the game progresses, we have brought you the best out of today's cricketing stories. Tune in right here.

#5 Malinga still a part of Lanka's cricketing plans, says coach

As of now, three main players are currently out of favour with the Sri Lanka board - Jeffrey Vandersay, Dhanushka Gunathilaka and Lasith Malinga. Out of them, the two former guys are banned for disciplinary reasons, while Malinga's decision to work as Mumbai bowling consultant in the IPL resulted in him not being able to play provincial ODI tournament, thereby putting himself out of the selection criteria. It even looked like Malinga may never play again for the Lankans, but coach Chandika Hathurusingha believes otherwise.

He believes Sri Lanka are yet to identify the "combination" of players that will take them into the World Cup in 2019, and the World T20 the following year, and has said spots remain open for Malinga, as long as he "sharpens up".

In August, another provincial tournament will begin in Sri Lanka, and provided Malinga plays and does well in it, he will be available for selection once again.

"As long as what the selectors want is fulfilled, Malinga is in our plans as he is a quality player," Hathurusingha said, before adding: "He needs to come and play domestic cricket and we are not going to make exceptions for anybody. The team is number one. The team culture has to be protected."

"There's a good opportunity for him to come and play the domestic T20 tournament if he is willing to play. If he is performing he is in our plans."

1 / 5 NEXT