×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australians to miss part of IPL 2019, India eyeing semifinal berth and more - Cricket News Today,  15 November 2018

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
564   //    15 Nov 2018, 18:38 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

 As the Indian team starts to Australia tomorrow for the much-awaited tour, there are quite a few happenings in the international arena both on and off the field. Sri Lanka takes the first innings lead in the second test against England at Pallekelle. The second round of Ranji trophy completes today with Karnataka Vs Vidharbha going into the last session for a thrilling finish. West Indies bundles out South Africa for a mere 76 in the Women’s T20I world cup group fixture at St. Lucia.

Here are the few other top headlines from the cricketing world today.

Australian players set to miss out the final weeks of IPL 2019


Enter caption

With the Cricket World Cup kick-starting by 30th May 2019, just a week after the final of IPL 2019, world champions Australia has decided to withdraw their key players from IPL in the last few weeks of the tournament.

Cricket Australia’s recent press release stated that the members of the Australian squad set to participate in the World Cup will not be available for the final weeks of the Indian Premier League. In order to prioritise the first class competitions, Sheffield shield, and national team’s interests, the governing body has made a set guideline for the players to follow.

In the sight of their campaign to defend the biggest trophy in world cricket, the Australian cricket board has prioritized the rest and proper preparation of key players before the world cup begins. They are set to conduct a training camp early in May prior to the official warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

With Australian cricketers playing a major role in IPL, it might be a key factor to major franchises as they enter the last leg of the tournament. They must be vary of this fact and prepare their squad strength accordingly. It will be interesting to see how the franchises make up their bench strength with major foreign players are being expected to miss out on the latter part of the league.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team Indian Women's Cricket Team David Warner Mithali Raj Cricket News Today
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics, Indian cricketers'...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni's adorable gesture, KKR release Starc and more -...
RELATED STORY
Rumoured bookie link for World Cup winner, Kohli on top,...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the BCCI needs to start a Women’s version...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Is the India Vs New Zealand...
RELATED STORY
2018 Women's World T20: Decoding India's 15-member squad
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: When and where to watch, live...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: A different flavour of...
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj's sublime knock eases India past Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Harmanpreet Kaur is energising Women's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 290/10 & 0/0 (1.0 ov)
SL 336/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Sri Lanka by 46 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | Sun, 11 Nov
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 224/10
Bangladesh win by 218 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
Match 13 | Today, 03:00 PM
India Women
Ireland Women
IND-W VS IRW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us