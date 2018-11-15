Australians to miss part of IPL 2019, India eyeing semifinal berth and more - Cricket News Today, 15 November 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

As the Indian team starts to Australia tomorrow for the much-awaited tour, there are quite a few happenings in the international arena both on and off the field. Sri Lanka takes the first innings lead in the second test against England at Pallekelle. The second round of Ranji trophy completes today with Karnataka Vs Vidharbha going into the last session for a thrilling finish. West Indies bundles out South Africa for a mere 76 in the Women’s T20I world cup group fixture at St. Lucia.

Here are the few other top headlines from the cricketing world today.

Australian players set to miss out the final weeks of IPL 2019

With the Cricket World Cup kick-starting by 30th May 2019, just a week after the final of IPL 2019, world champions Australia has decided to withdraw their key players from IPL in the last few weeks of the tournament.

Cricket Australia’s recent press release stated that the members of the Australian squad set to participate in the World Cup will not be available for the final weeks of the Indian Premier League. In order to prioritise the first class competitions, Sheffield shield, and national team’s interests, the governing body has made a set guideline for the players to follow.

In the sight of their campaign to defend the biggest trophy in world cricket, the Australian cricket board has prioritized the rest and proper preparation of key players before the world cup begins. They are set to conduct a training camp early in May prior to the official warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

With Australian cricketers playing a major role in IPL, it might be a key factor to major franchises as they enter the last leg of the tournament. They must be vary of this fact and prepare their squad strength accordingly. It will be interesting to see how the franchises make up their bench strength with major foreign players are being expected to miss out on the latter part of the league.

