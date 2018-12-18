×
Updates on IPL 2019 auction, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's on-field argument, and more- Cricket News Today, December 18 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
507   //    18 Dec 2018, 21:46 IST

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The Australian cricket team did not take much time in the morning as they wrapped up India's lower order to win the 2nd Test by 146 runs, thus leveling the five-match Test series 1-1.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon split the five wickets amongst themselves and did not give India any chance to come near the 287 run target. The third Test will take place on Boxing Day(December 26) at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

In other news, the IPL auction began today and has seen a lot of interesting buys so far. A lot of big names have gone unsold as well.

So, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Watch: War of words between Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and substitute Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a heated argument on the field during the first session of the fourth day's play between Australia and India in Perth.

The duo were seen arguing for over 90 seconds and pointing fingers at each other. In the end, Kuldeep Yadav, who was carrying drinks to the field, and Mohammed Shami, who was getting ready to bowl, separated the two players.

Jadeja was rumoured to play the second Test after Ashwin was forced out due to an injury. However, India decided to go in with an all-out pace attack with Umesh Yadav replacing Ashwin.

