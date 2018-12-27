×
Virat Kohli breaks 16-year-old record, Steve Smith allowed to participate in T20 league after rule change, and more - Cricket News Today, December 27 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
304   //    27 Dec 2018, 20:05 IST

Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 5
Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 5

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The Indian cricket team ended Day 2 of the third Test against Australia on top with some fine batting throughout the three sessions. They played extremely patiently and made the Australian bowlers work hard.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli continued from where they left yesterday and put on a 170 run partnership, with the former scoring a century. Kohli was dismissed for 82 after which Rohit Sharma scored a half-century. In the end, India declared at 443-7. In reply, Australia ended the day on 8-0 despite a great bowling effort by the trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Having said that, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Paine's hilarious conversation with Rohit Sharma; Starc lets out frustration at Pant

The stump mic has given the fans access to all the sledging and banter between the players on the field. There was a lot of action during the 2nd day's play today, firstly with Australian captain Tim Paine having a hilarious conversation with Aaron Finch about Rohit Sharma.

While Lyon was bowling to Rohit, Paine was heard telling Finch, "It’s been a toss up for me between Royals and Indians, and if Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai." 


However, Rohit didn't respond and went through the over without making a mistake.

Things did heat up later on in the day as a visibly frustrated Starc let out his frustration at the young Rishabh Pant, who was running on the danger area of the pitch.

"He’s f***ing done it again mate,” shouted Starc at the umpire. He then looked back at Pant and said, “How dumb are ya?”

Starc did hurl a 147.5 kmph bouncer at Pant the very next delivery and then got his wicket in his next over with another short delivery.



Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
