Injury blow for Team India, Ponting's prediction and more - Cricket News Today, 30th November 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    30 Nov 2018, 21:42 IST

Enter caption

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Ahead of the India-Australia Test series, which is only days away, the Indian team are playing a practice game in Sydney against Cricket Australia XI. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Prithvi Shaw hobbles out of Adelaide Test

Shaw grimaces after landing awkwardly on his ankle
Shaw grimaces after landing awkwardly on his ankle

India's hopes of winning a Test series in Australia encountered a roadblock when Prithvi Shaw, on his second tour abroad with the Indian team, had to be helped off the field during his side's four day game against Cricket Australia XI.

Fielding in the deep, Shaw attempted to catch a skier but ended up twisting his ankle even as he tipped past the ropes. He fell on the other side of the boundary and was seen grimacing in pain. Soon, physio Patrick Farhat came to his assistance and helped him get off the field, Shaw looking in extreme discomfort all the while.

Later, it was announced that the injury had forced him out of the first Test at Adelaide, set to begin on December 6.

