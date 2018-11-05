×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

King Kohli turns 30, Gambhir steps down and more - Cricket News Today, 5th November 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    05 Nov 2018, 19:31 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The highly unpredictable India-West Indies T20I series is underway, and the highly anticipated tour of Australia follows next. For fans, however, even on non-match days, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 King Kohli turns 30

Enter caption

The blazing hero of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli turned 30 today (one marvels at what he achieved in his 20s!). Born in Delhi in 1988, Kohli's has been a tremendous tale of hard work and sacrifice, mixed with the highs and lows of fame and fortune.

As he turned a year older, carrying his tremendous form into his 30s, Twitter was buzzing with wishes and celebratory notes about him, from former and current cricketers to experts, friends and the common man.

Here are some of the wishes:

KL Rahul

Umesh Yadav

Irfan Pathan

AB de Villiers

Sachin Tendulkar

Ajinkya Rahane

Harbhajan Singh

Cheteshwar Pujara

Keep flying, King Kohli!

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Run machine turns 30 - A recap to 30 'Virat' records of...
RELATED STORY
The Career-Defining Innings Of Virat Kohli in ODI and...
RELATED STORY
Former Indian cricketer wants Pant to replace Dhoni,...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli at 30: Chasing the masters of the game
RELATED STORY
SK Cricket Trivia: Unknown facts about Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli gets trolled, rift brewing between...
RELATED STORY
Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain,...
RELATED STORY
Gambhir smashes 72-ball 104, Shastri picks between Pant...
RELATED STORY
All-rounder quits international cricket, Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Kohli's 'banana' request for World Cup, Indian pacer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us