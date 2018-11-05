King Kohli turns 30, Gambhir steps down and more - Cricket News Today, 5th November 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The highly unpredictable India-West Indies T20I series is underway, and the highly anticipated tour of Australia follows next. For fans, however, even on non-match days, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 King Kohli turns 30

The blazing hero of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli turned 30 today (one marvels at what he achieved in his 20s!). Born in Delhi in 1988, Kohli's has been a tremendous tale of hard work and sacrifice, mixed with the highs and lows of fame and fortune.

As he turned a year older, carrying his tremendous form into his 30s, Twitter was buzzing with wishes and celebratory notes about him, from former and current cricketers to experts, friends and the common man.

Here are some of the wishes:

KL Rahul

Umesh Yadav

Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! Wishing you all the success and happiness for the year and life ahead. pic.twitter.com/LIgaZpDtij — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) November 5, 2018

Irfan Pathan

Happy birthday @imVkohli

He's shown us all how hard work and determination can bring unbelievable success.

Keep making the nation proud. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 5, 2018

AB de Villiers

The big 30! Happy bday my friend. Hope it’s one very special day🎉@imVkohli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 5, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar

Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, @imvkohli! pic.twitter.com/HcXX88rXJn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2018

Ajinkya Rahane

Wishing loads of happiness and success to @imVkohli. May you have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/LRr9HSpwAD — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2018

Harbhajan Singh

Happy birthday to you brother @imVkohli! Hope to see you break more records and smash more tons this year! God bless : stay happy #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/UV0IBkl4au — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara

Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli! Hope this year brings you more success and loads of happiness. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/9NPaH0x78d — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2018

Keep flying, King Kohli!

