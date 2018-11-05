King Kohli turns 30, Gambhir steps down and more - Cricket News Today, 5th November 2018
Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.
The highly unpredictable India-West Indies T20I series is underway, and the highly anticipated tour of Australia follows next. For fans, however, even on non-match days, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.
Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:
#1 King Kohli turns 30
The blazing hero of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli turned 30 today (one marvels at what he achieved in his 20s!). Born in Delhi in 1988, Kohli's has been a tremendous tale of hard work and sacrifice, mixed with the highs and lows of fame and fortune.
As he turned a year older, carrying his tremendous form into his 30s, Twitter was buzzing with wishes and celebratory notes about him, from former and current cricketers to experts, friends and the common man.
Here are some of the wishes:
KL Rahul
Umesh Yadav
Irfan Pathan
AB de Villiers
Sachin Tendulkar
Ajinkya Rahane
Harbhajan Singh
Cheteshwar Pujara
Keep flying, King Kohli!