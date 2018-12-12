×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leaked email on Kumble, No.1 Kohli under threat and more - Cricket News Today, 12th December 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
555   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:26 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Introduction aside, let's delve right into the news. Two days ahead of the second game between India and Australia, team combinations, pitch conditions and more are being discussed in detail by pundits and fans alike.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a boring, non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Leaked email suggest Kohli's hand in Kumble's exit

Can of worms, opened again

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble's public spat was the headline of every cricket daily for a good chunk of last year. As a unit, they gave India exceptional results, but issues between the coach and captain turned from crack to crevasse, ultimately leading to Kumble's exit.

A new leaked email, from CoA's Diana Edulji to co-member Vinod Rai reveals that Kohli had a big hand to play in pushing Kumble out. The mail went on to state that Kohli, unhappy with Kumble, even sent out messages to BCCI's CEO.

"Virat did not accede to Kumble continuing in spite of CAC saying so then why not these two players get what they feel is best for the team. They were truthful in expressing their views, unlike Virat who frequently sent SMS's to the CEO on which you acted and there was a change in the Coach", Edulji's mail read.

You can read the full story here.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Mitchell Starc Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Prithvi Shaw's injury update, Nature of the pitch for...
RELATED STORY
Australian media insults Indian team, IPL 2019 auction...
RELATED STORY
Teenager dismisses Kohli, Rashid does a Dhoni and more -...
RELATED STORY
Injury blow for Team India, Ponting's prediction and more...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul catch controversy, Ravi Shastri trolled and more...
RELATED STORY
India announce 12-man squad, ICC dismisses PCB's case...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Is the Adelaide victory the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Nature of the pitch for the first Test revealed, CSK...
RELATED STORY
How India almost won the 2003-04 series in Australia when...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us