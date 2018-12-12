Leaked email on Kumble, No.1 Kohli under threat and more - Cricket News Today, 12th December 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Introduction aside, let's delve right into the news. Two days ahead of the second game between India and Australia, team combinations, pitch conditions and more are being discussed in detail by pundits and fans alike.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a boring, non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Leaked email suggest Kohli's hand in Kumble's exit

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble's public spat was the headline of every cricket daily for a good chunk of last year. As a unit, they gave India exceptional results, but issues between the coach and captain turned from crack to crevasse, ultimately leading to Kumble's exit.

A new leaked email, from CoA's Diana Edulji to co-member Vinod Rai reveals that Kohli had a big hand to play in pushing Kumble out. The mail went on to state that Kohli, unhappy with Kumble, even sent out messages to BCCI's CEO.

"Virat did not accede to Kumble continuing in spite of CAC saying so then why not these two players get what they feel is best for the team. They were truthful in expressing their views, unlike Virat who frequently sent SMS's to the CEO on which you acted and there was a change in the Coach", Edulji's mail read.

You can read the full story here.

