Pakistan spinner retires from international cricket, Ticket prices for India-Windies ODI slashed, and more - Cricket News Today, October 10 2018

KL Rahul

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 10, 2018.

Australia crumbled against Pakistan yesterday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, losing 10 wickets in a span of just 59 runs. They are currently chasing 462 for victory and have got 87 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket.

In the other matches of the day, England are taking on Sri Lanka in the first ODI. However, rain stopped play after England scored 92-1 in 15 overs.

Not much has bee going on in the world of cricket apart from these two matches.

#1 Bharat Arun opens up about Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul's role in the side

Both KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav have been in great form over the past couple of years or so but have not got sufficient chances to prove themselves in the Indian cricket team.

The Indian bowling coach, Bharath Arun, opened up about their performances and their future with the Indian side.

"It's really unfortunate that Umesh didn't get to play a lot in South Africa and in England. The reason being, bowlers who played, performed exceptionally well," said Arun to PTI.

"We look at Umesh as somebody who is quick. We also have a system where we rotate the bowlers so that they remain fresh and Umesh is a part of that (policy). We are extremely confident about what Umesh can bring to the table."

"As a coach, I feel Rahul is an outstanding player with tremendous potential, who should be persisted with. (in Rahul) we have a super batsman in the future for us," said Arun.

