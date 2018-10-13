×
#metoo: BCCI CEO accused of sexual assault, Update on Dhoni's participation in Vijay Hazare, and more - Cricket News Today, October 13, 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
60   //    13 Oct 2018, 19:05 IST

EMS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 13, 2018.

The second Test between India and West Indies continued today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After bowling the Windies out for 311, India got off to a flying start thanks to Prithvi Shaw once again. He ended up scoring a quickfire 70 before getting dismissed.

Later in the day, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant took the attack to the opposition. They are currently on an unbeaten 146 run partnership for the fifth wicket, with Pant on 85 and Rahane on 75.

Apart from the India-Windies Test, England defeated Sri Lanka in the rain-affected 2nd ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

There were also some allegations raised against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

So, let's take a look at the trending news from today.

#1 MS Dhoni will not play Vijay Hazare Trophy

A few days ago, reports had emerged regarding MS Dhoni's participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand.

However, those rumours were put to rest by Rajiv Kumar, the Jharkhand coach.

"Dhoni feels that it would not be fair for him to join us at this stage, given that the team has done so well and reached the quarterfinal stage in his absence. He does not want to upset the team balance. He has to report to Hyderabad on October 16 for the One-dayers camp and that’s the reason, he will not be available for the knockout stage fixtures. That’s what we have been told," Rajiv told Sportstarlive on the eve of Jharkhand's match against Maharashtra.

While Dhoni will not be playing, a few of India's ODI stars such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma will play for their respective states.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
