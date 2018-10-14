Gambhir smashes 72-ball 104, Shastri picks between Pant and Saha for Australia tour, and more - Cricket News Today, October 14, 2018

Rishabh Pant

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 14, 2018.

The Indian cricket team thrashed West Indies by 10 wickets in the second and final Test held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad to win the series 2-0. It was a dominant performance throughout the match and KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw saw India home in the end, with a 75 run partnership for the first wicket, while chasing 72 for victory.

Umesh Yadav was the man of the match for his 10 wicket haul in the match while Shaw was named the man of the series for his performances with the bat.

Apart from this Test, the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals took place as well.

So, let's take a look at the trending news from the day:

#1 Ravi Shastri speaks about Rishabh Pant's future

As India defeated the Windies in the second Test, coach Ravi Shastri was elated. Speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar after the match, he spoke about his team's performances and praised the youngsters as well.

When asked about who would play once Wridhhiman Saha makes a return from injury, Shastri made it quite clear that Pant would be the one to stay in the team. He did not name Pant over Saha, however, his words gave a clear indication of who would be selected for the upcoming tour to Australia.

"Pant is another such youngster. He's such a good batsman and is good with the gloves as well. We have to go on according to the present form for team selection in Australia," said Shastri after the match.

Pant has been in great form in the last 3 innings he has played. After a blazing century against England in the final Test, he scored 95 and 92 against the Windies.

