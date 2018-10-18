Former Indian cricketer to join IPL side in 2019, Ashwin and Rahane to play in upcoming tournament, and more- Cricket News Today, October 18, 2018

Amitabh Chaudhary

Welcome to Sportkseeda's Cricket News Today for October 18, 2018.

The third day of play of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan continued today in Abu Dhabi. Apart from an extremely strange incident at the beginning of the day involving a run-out, Pakistan are in firm control of the match.

They managed to score 400 runs with the loss of 9 wickets before declaring. Babar Azam fell one run short of his century while Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries as well.

Australia have a mammoth 528 run total to chase down with two days left to play.

In other matches from around the world, Delhi clinched a nail-biting victory over Jharkhand in the second semifinal encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They will now take on Mumbai in the final to be held on October 20 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Now, let's take a look at the trending news from today:

#1 Amitabh Chaudhary clarifies that he is not Rahul Johri's substitute

Amidst the sexual harassment claims levelled against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, he was asked by the Commitee of Administrators to stay back in India and not travel to Singapore for an ICC meeting.

Amitabh Chaudhary, who is the acting secretary of the BCCI, attended the meeting. It was assumed that he was present as Johri's replacement, however, BCCI confirmed that he was supposed to attend the meeting anyway.

"Ever since it was decided that Mr. Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Mr. Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a 'substitute' for Mr Johri," read a BCCI statement.

"It must be noted Mr. Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director," read the BCCI statement quoting Choudhary.

"Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference even if Mr. Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives' meeting.

