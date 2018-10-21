Shikhar Dhawan could move to new IPL side in 2019, ABD opens up about Dhoni's place in the ODI team, and more - Cricket News Today, 21 October 2018

Dhawan

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 21, 2018.

The first ODI of the five-match series between India and West Indies began today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rishabh Pant made his much-awaited debut and is playing alongside MS Dhoni. The latter is keeping wickets in the match.

The Windies put on a show with the bat, scoring 322 runs on the board in their 50 overs, with Shimron Hetymer socring a blazing century.

Apart from the India-Windies ODI, the final of the Afghanistan Premier League will take place today at 21:30 IST.

Let's take a look at the trending news from today:

#1 Reports: Shikhar Dhawan could join Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019

After acquiring the services of the Royal Challengers Bangalore star Quinton de Kock, the Mumbai Indians are reportedly after the services of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan.

If reports from the Mumbai Mirror are to be believed, the three-time champions are in talks with the Indian opening batsman to play for them next year. He could join his Indian opening partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order if this happens.

"That’s right. If we get a couple of good players as a trade-off, we’re open to it," a Sunrisers official said."That’s right. If we get a couple of good players as a trade-off, we’re open to it," a Sunrisers official said.

A few of the reports had suggested that Dhawan had a rift with the Sunrirsers' coach Tom Moody, which led to him asking to leave.

