×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India announce squad for 2nd ODI, Ashwin and Karthik send message to selectors, and more - Cricket News Today, October 23, 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
2.25K   //    23 Oct 2018, 18:24 IST

Despite Ashwin's heroics, India A could not win
Despite Ashwin's heroics, India A could not win

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 23, 2018.

India are gearing up to take on the Windies in the second ODI of the five-match ODI series in Vishakapatnam on October 24. After thrashing them in the first match, they will look to take a 2-0 lead.

Sri Lanka are currently taking on England in the fifth and final ODI in order to restore some pride after going down 3-0. However, they are in an extremely strong position, with 330 runs in 46 overs. The top-four batsmen scored half-centuries, with Niroshan Dickwella being the top scorer.

The Deodhar Trophy began today as well with India A taking on India B.

Now, let's take a look at the trending news from today:

#1 India B defeat India A in first Deodhar Trophy encounter

Despite Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics, India A lost the first encounter of the Deodhar Trophy held at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Chasing 262 for victory, Karthik scored 99 and Ashwin scored 54, however, none of the other batsmen contributed as the team was bowled out for 218.

For India B, Hanuma Vihari top-scored, with 87 runs to his name. Manoj Tiwary scored a half-century as well while Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with a couple of worthy contributions with the bat.

The 261 run total was enough for them to defend as they won the match by 43 runs.

India C will now take on India B, with Rahane leading the former.

"After coming from international cricket, you've got to have the same attitude and the same intensity when you go on to the field," Rahane told reporters after a training session, ahead of the clash against India 'B'.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Cricket News Today, 3rd October 2018: Manjrekar slammed...
RELATED STORY
Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain,...
RELATED STORY
#metoo: BCCI CEO accused of sexual assault, Update on...
RELATED STORY
Murali Vijay slams Indian selectors, India defeat...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018, ODI Series: Preview, Schedule, and...
RELATED STORY
Australian batsman hit on his head while fielding,...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian ODI specialists who might not play Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
Kohli praises youngsters in team, ICC ban WI coach for 2...
RELATED STORY
India to announce squad for West Indies Tests today
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies: India's predicted squad for the ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us