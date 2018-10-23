India announce squad for 2nd ODI, Ashwin and Karthik send message to selectors, and more - Cricket News Today, October 23, 2018

Despite Ashwin's heroics, India A could not win

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 23, 2018.

India are gearing up to take on the Windies in the second ODI of the five-match ODI series in Vishakapatnam on October 24. After thrashing them in the first match, they will look to take a 2-0 lead.

Sri Lanka are currently taking on England in the fifth and final ODI in order to restore some pride after going down 3-0. However, they are in an extremely strong position, with 330 runs in 46 overs. The top-four batsmen scored half-centuries, with Niroshan Dickwella being the top scorer.

The Deodhar Trophy began today as well with India A taking on India B.

Now, let's take a look at the trending news from today:

#1 India B defeat India A in first Deodhar Trophy encounter

Despite Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics, India A lost the first encounter of the Deodhar Trophy held at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Chasing 262 for victory, Karthik scored 99 and Ashwin scored 54, however, none of the other batsmen contributed as the team was bowled out for 218.

For India B, Hanuma Vihari top-scored, with 87 runs to his name. Manoj Tiwary scored a half-century as well while Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with a couple of worthy contributions with the bat.

The 261 run total was enough for them to defend as they won the match by 43 runs.

India C will now take on India B, with Rahane leading the former.

"After coming from international cricket, you've got to have the same attitude and the same intensity when you go on to the field," Rahane told reporters after a training session, ahead of the clash against India 'B'.

