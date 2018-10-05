×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain, and more - Cricket News Today, October 5, 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.03K   //    05 Oct 2018, 19:26 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Virat Kohli

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 5, 2018. Apart from the first Test between India and Windies, not much has been happening in the world of cricket today.

India are in complete control of the first Test of the two-match Test series against West Indies which began in Rajkot on October 4. They began the day at 364-4 and went on to add almost 300 runs on the second day before the third session before declaring. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja notched up centuries while Rishabh Pant was dismissed 8 runs short of his century.

After declaring at 649-6, the Indian bowlers were up to the mark as they kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing any of the opposition batsmen to settle down at the crease.

Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one wicket each. In the end, Windies ended the day at 94-6.

Let's take a look at the trending news from today:

#1 Virat Kohli breaks world record

Kohli scored his 24th century in international cricket today and break many records en-route his century.

He became the first captain to score 1000+ Test runs in three consecutive years. He is also the first Indian to score 1000+ Test runs in three successive years.

He also became the first player to cross 1,000 Test runs in 2018. Overall, he has the most runs in international cricket in the calendar year as well. He has 1,913 runs in 25 matches, which is 350 runs more than Joe Root, who is second and has played 7 more matches than Kohli.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Cricket News Today, 3rd October 2018: Manjrekar slammed...
RELATED STORY
2 Tests in cricket history that ended in a tie
RELATED STORY
Murali Vijay slams Indian selectors, India defeat...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh group hacks Kohli's website, WI star to miss...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India’s Test series against West Indies is...
RELATED STORY
Australian batsman hit on his head while fielding,...
RELATED STORY
India to announce squad for West Indies Tests today
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 1000+...
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 649/9
WIN 94/6 (29.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies trail India by 555 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us