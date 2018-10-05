Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain, and more - Cricket News Today, October 5, 2018

Virat Kohli

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 5, 2018. Apart from the first Test between India and Windies, not much has been happening in the world of cricket today.

India are in complete control of the first Test of the two-match Test series against West Indies which began in Rajkot on October 4. They began the day at 364-4 and went on to add almost 300 runs on the second day before the third session before declaring. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja notched up centuries while Rishabh Pant was dismissed 8 runs short of his century.

After declaring at 649-6, the Indian bowlers were up to the mark as they kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing any of the opposition batsmen to settle down at the crease.

Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one wicket each. In the end, Windies ended the day at 94-6.

Let's take a look at the trending news from today:

#1 Virat Kohli breaks world record

Kohli scored his 24th century in international cricket today and break many records en-route his century.

He became the first captain to score 1000+ Test runs in three consecutive years. He is also the first Indian to score 1000+ Test runs in three successive years.

He also became the first player to cross 1,000 Test runs in 2018. Overall, he has the most runs in international cricket in the calendar year as well. He has 1,913 runs in 25 matches, which is 350 runs more than Joe Root, who is second and has played 7 more matches than Kohli.

