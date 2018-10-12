×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cricket's best 5-a-side team right now

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
114   //    12 Oct 2018, 21:29 IST

Cricket has been producing international stars on a consistent basis for many years now. Many have gone on to inspire many other youngsters to take up the sport. We have seen players like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith become legends by following the footsteps of their role-models-Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting respectively.

With ICC looking for ways to bring variety into the game, let us have a look at the best 5-a-side cricket team which can be formed now. It gives a whole new perspective of the game and who knows, maybe a new format in future.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli will be the first name to be put on paper
Kohli will be the first name to be put on paper

Any format, any bowlers, any conditions, this man has been the poster boy of international cricket for some time now. He has conquered everything that he had his eyes set on and will be doing it for another decade. If he can win the World Cup for India next year, Kohli will be given a legendary status across the globe.

In any team list that can be prepared, Virat will definitely be the first name to be put on the paper.

#2 Jos Buttler

Buttler will keep wickets for this team
Buttler will keep wickets for this team

Not many would have expected this man to be on this list a few months ago. However, the England wicketkeeper has surpassed all the expectations and is now a regular in all the 3 formats for the English team. Buttler has been scoring runs consistently against good bowling attacks and he will be England's main man going into the World Cup.

Buttler is the best wicketkeeper going around as well which makes him an automatic choice to this squad.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is the no.1 all-rounder in the World right now
Rashid Khan is the no.1 all-rounder in the World right now

Afghanistan's greatest asset, Rashid Khan is ICC's no.1 all-rounder right now. He has done justice to this recognition by picking wickets in a pile and scoring quick runs towards the end of the innings. Having achieved all this at the age of 20, Rashid is destined for great things in this game. Being the best spinner right now in the limited overs format, there is no other player eligible for this position now.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India England Cricket Jos Buttler Virat Kohli
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Matches Virat Kohli Should Play (and Leave) Before World...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 wicket-keeper batsmen in international cricket
RELATED STORY
Records which might not be broken
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batsmen in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
Predictions for Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy winners
RELATED STORY
5 Indian U-19 stars and their senior counterparts who...
RELATED STORY
5 things that can help Virat Kohli turn around Team...
RELATED STORY
Current Test XI with one player from each country
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us