Cricket's best 5-a-side team right now

Cricket has been producing international stars on a consistent basis for many years now. Many have gone on to inspire many other youngsters to take up the sport. We have seen players like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith become legends by following the footsteps of their role-models-Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting respectively.

With ICC looking for ways to bring variety into the game, let us have a look at the best 5-a-side cricket team which can be formed now. It gives a whole new perspective of the game and who knows, maybe a new format in future.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli will be the first name to be put on paper

Any format, any bowlers, any conditions, this man has been the poster boy of international cricket for some time now. He has conquered everything that he had his eyes set on and will be doing it for another decade. If he can win the World Cup for India next year, Kohli will be given a legendary status across the globe.

In any team list that can be prepared, Virat will definitely be the first name to be put on the paper.

#2 Jos Buttler

Buttler will keep wickets for this team

Not many would have expected this man to be on this list a few months ago. However, the England wicketkeeper has surpassed all the expectations and is now a regular in all the 3 formats for the English team. Buttler has been scoring runs consistently against good bowling attacks and he will be England's main man going into the World Cup.

Buttler is the best wicketkeeper going around as well which makes him an automatic choice to this squad.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is the no.1 all-rounder in the World right now

Afghanistan's greatest asset, Rashid Khan is ICC's no.1 all-rounder right now. He has done justice to this recognition by picking wickets in a pile and scoring quick runs towards the end of the innings. Having achieved all this at the age of 20, Rashid is destined for great things in this game. Being the best spinner right now in the limited overs format, there is no other player eligible for this position now.

