Cricket South Africa appoint Graeme Smith as director of cricket for three months

South Africa's most successful captain, Graeme Smith has been appointed as director of cricket of Cricket South Africa for a temporary period of three months. The position of director of cricket was created by CSA after their disappointing run in the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales earlier this year where they finished seventh in the league stage and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

On the appointment, Smith expressed his desire to take SA cricket back to the top. He said:

“I’m still as passionate about South African cricket as I ever was, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the role."

Due to Smith's commitment to the Indian Premier League, he wasn't handed the reigns for a longer period. His first assignment will be England's tour of South Africa starting in less than two weeks. A total of four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is will be played, with the tour opening with the Boxing day Test.

However, Smith's responsibilities won't include the Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the Women's T20 World Cup. The appointment of a national selection panel and the coaching staff of the men's team will be the first task that Smith will take up as director of cricket.

CSA's acting chief executive Jacques Faul said on Smith's appointment:

“I am delighted that Graeme has agreed to assist Cricket South Africa up until the IPL next year. Obviously, Graeme has had his concerns during the course of the last few months, but I am pleased to say that we have overcome those concerns, and I look forward to working with him to urgently address pressing cricketing matters in particular."

“To have him on board to work with the professional cricket arm of CSA, as well as the cricketing pipeline, which is so vital for our game, is a massive shot in the arm for CSA during this period.”

