"Cricket without crowds is similar to deaf Cricket": Saeed Ajmal

Pakistan's former off-spinner and 2010 T20 World Cup-winner, Saeed Ajmal has come up with a bizarre comparison for cricket amidst COVID-19, terming it as "deaf cricket".

Deaf cricket is a form of the game that only hearing-impaired players are eligible to play. Saeed Ajmal's take was a slightly insensitive one, suggesting that the lack of crowds could instill a lot of boredom amongst the players and could well be a motivation-killer, too:

“It would be boring for players and, in a way, similar to deaf cricket because there will be no crowd to watch the match."

The 42-year old feels that the stands should not be left emptied during the upcoming matches in England. Saeed Ajmal came up with a recommendation of his own, suggesting the cricketing organizers to allow up to a thousand spectators to watch the live action.

“I would request the authorities to allow a limited number of fans in the stadium. For example, 1,000 people in a venue with a capacity of 10,000.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistani squad comprising of 20 players have already touched down in England, via a chartered flight, for their Test and T20I series which commences from early August.

Saeed Ajmal believes England are favourites when cricket returns

Upon arriving in Manchester, the squad was then transferred to Worcester where the players will observe a two weeks long self-isolation period before starting their training sessions. They will be transferred to Derbyshire on July 13.

Speaking of the upcoming series, Saeed Ajmal was adamant that England remain hot favourites to clinch the series and overhaul Pakistan. He reflected that Pakistan's recent track record in Test cricket is poor and they have an inexperienced side which may lead to their downfall.

“I think England are clear favourites because Pakistan’s track record in Test cricket, in the recent past, is not very good. I would be surprised if Pakistan even wins one match. Our team is inexperienced and has a lot of young players in it.”