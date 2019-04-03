×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing New Zealand's squad

Vignesh Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
41   //    03 Apr 2019, 08:21 IST

Kane Williamson will lead an experienced team in the hopes of winning a maiden World Cup.
Kane Williamson will lead an experienced team in the hopes of winning a maiden World Cup.

The Black Caps announced their 15 players for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as follows:

Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Tom Blundell (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

It is an experienced squad, with Ross Taylor slated to appear at his fourth World Cup, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, and Tim Southee appearing at their third, and Trent Boult and Tom Latham appearing at their second.

Tom Blundell is selected as the backup wicketkeeper to Latham, with Tim Seifert ruled out of consideration due to injury. Blundell is also the only uncapped player in the squad and is only in line to play should something happen to Latham.

Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls are the designating opening batsmen for New Zealand, with Guptill finding form during the Bangladesh ODI series with two centuries and Nicholls scoring his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka earlier in the season.

Colin Munro was initially promoted to open alongside Guptill in the hope that he would provide an explosive start to the innings in the vein of former captain Brendon McCullum, but inconsistent performances have forced him to cede his spot to Nicholls. He travels with the team as the designated backup batsman and offers a bowling option with his medium pace.

Ross Taylor is currently in what can be described as the form of his life, averaging 63.47 in the last five years and recently overtaking Stephen Fleming to become New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in ODI cricket. His runs will prove crucial in the middle order alongside those of Williamson, with Latham, Neesham and de Grandhomme largely untested in pressure situations.

Trent Boult will be New Zealand's key bowler at the World Cup, offering extreme pace from a left arm angle.
Trent Boult will be New Zealand's key bowler at the World Cup, offering extreme pace from a left arm angle.

Jimmy Neesham is the main batting allrounder, having impressed during the Sri Lanka ODI series. Mitchell Santner, having successfully recovered from knee surgery, is the lead spinner and will be ably supported by wrist spinner Ish Sodhi.

Advertisement

The pace bowling attack is led by Trent Boult, with support from Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee. Southee appears to be the one to miss out from the playing XI, having been in poor form since the last World Cup but offers plenty in experience and leadership (though not officially designated, he has often stood in as captain whenever Williamson missed out). Lockie Ferguson appears to be the wild card, offering high pace and control during the death overs.

New Zealand's biggest concerns would be the dependence on Williamson and Taylor to provide the bulk of the runs, something they will look to avoid with Guptill and Nicholls at the top of the order.

A weakness against spin in the middle overs was ruthlessly seized upon by India's wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, but Latham's presence in the middle order and capability to bat against spin offsets that. A lack of swinging conditions may affect New Zealand's bowling, but the pace of Henry and Ferguson and the control of Santner ensure that opposing teams are often batting against wicket-taking options.

Predicted finish: Semi-finals at least.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Trent Boult ODI Cricket
Vignesh Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand's 15-man squad and full schedule 
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strongest New Zealand Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 players who can help New Zealand win the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for New Zealand?
RELATED STORY
Why Vijay Shankar should be in the 2019 World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup 2019: Why MS Dhoni and not Rishabh Pant should be a part of the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who can become the leading run-scorer in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand ODIs, 2019: 3 areas of concern for India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Best XI of the retired players who were a part of the 2015 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Is Rishabh Pant India's surprise weapon for World Cup 2019?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us