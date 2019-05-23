Cricket World Cup 2019: Best Debutant XI of this edition

Jasprit Bumrah(left), Jonny Bairstow(center) and Hardik Pandya(right)

The World Cup has always been a perfect platform and locale for young players to showcase their skills. The whole cricketing universe will closely follow every player and those who perform well in crunch situations have gained immense popularity and recognition.

Over the years we have witnessed the arrival of many emerging players at the World Cup stage. Few of them faded away into oblivion while a few of them became legends. Modern day legend, Virat Kohli made his World Cup debut in 2011 and scored a century in the first game against Bangladesh. He also played a mature inning in the final of that tournament and stabilized India's innings along with Gautam Gambhir. He gained immense experience by playing in such critical junctures of the game and became one of the most consistent ODI batsmen in the history of the sport in the next few years.

This year we are going to see quite a few international players making their World Cup debut. In this article, we are going to look at 11 such players who have the potential to become match winners for their respective teams.

Here is the debutant's XI for the 2019 World Cup -

Openers - Jonny Bairstow and Fakhar Zaman

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is one of the linchpins of modern day English batting line-up. His attacking brand of game-play blends perfectly with the new approach adopted by the English ODI team following the 2015 World Cup. Bairstow has been in exceptional form over the last few years in ODI cricket and showed his credentials in the Indian Premier League too. He has played 63 ODI matches until now and scored 2329 runs at an impressive average of 47.53 including seven centuries and nine fifties. He possesses an incredible career strike rate of 107.03 in ODI format.

Fakhar Zaman is another promising opener who will play his first World Cup. He is one of the few batsmen in the world to have scored an ODI double century. His recent form has not been great, but he proved in the past he is the man for big occasions. His century in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India acts is an unforgettable knock. Zaman has played 36 ODI matches until now and scored 1642 runs at an impressive average of 51.31 and also has four centuries and 10 fifties to his name. Pakistan team management will bank on him to deliver match-winning performances at the top order during the World Cup.

