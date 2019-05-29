×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 players with the most ‘Man of the Match’ awards

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
218   //    29 May 2019, 11:22 IST

Sachin Tendulkar won the Man of the Series in 2003 World cup
Sachin Tendulkar won the Man of the Series in 2003 World cup

The first ever Cricket World Cup was played in 1975, four years after the introduction of the ODI format in 1971. Eleven editions of the World Cup have taken place since and the twelfth season will begin from 30th May in England & Wales.

The World Cup is the most prestigious and prominent tournament in the World Cricket and every player wishes to make a significant contribution for his team especially in the big event. It is never easy to perform in a big tournament like the World Cup and to win matches for your team on a multiple occasion is an extraordinary achievement.

A player's performance which has the greatest impact on that particular match is presented by 'Man of the Match' award. Let's have a look at the top five players with most 'Man of the Match' awards in the World Cup. However, 6 players have won the 'Man of the Match' award on 5 occasions. So, we have given priority to the players who have appeared in the fewer number of matches.

#1 Mark Waugh (5 MoM in 22 matches)

Mark Waugh was one of Australia's finest ODI batsmen ever
Mark Waugh was one of Australia's finest ODI batsmen ever

Not many players have a better record in the World Cup than the rest of their careers, but Australian legend Mark Waugh is an exception. The right-handed batsman who made his World Cup debut in 1992 won 5 'Man of the Match' awards in the World Cup cricket.

He was presented with his first 'Man of the Match' award for his explosive knock of 66 runs off 39 balls against Zimbabwe in the 1992 edition. The 1996 tournament was the best season for the Australian among all three World Cups he played in. Averaging more than 80 with the bat, the elegant batsman scored 484 runs and also picked up 5 wickets in the subcontinent edition.

He bagged three 'Man of the Match' awards for the three centuries he scored against Kenya, India and New Zealand in that World Cup. Howbeit, his team Australia lost against Sri Lanka in the Finals.

In his last World Cup, he earned his fifth 'Man of the Match' against Scotland. Chasing a low target of 182 runs, the right-handed batsman scored 67 runs and took his team home. To put the icing on the cake, Australia won the tournament held in England as they defeated Pakistan in the finals.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Lance Klusener ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: The greatest XI that never won the World cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: 3 occasions when the Man of the Series wasn't from the Champion Nation
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Five heart-breaking moments in the World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 4 great ODI captains who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active players with the most runs in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 players with most matches as captain in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 modern-day greats who will likely be playing their last World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Cricketers with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cricketers with most centuries in ODI's before the age of 30
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Legendary combined XI who may be playing their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us