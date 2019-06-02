×
Cricket World Cup History: When Bangladesh pulled off an unexpected win over South Africa

Shrey Gupta
ANALYST
Feature
142   //    02 Jun 2019, 11:49 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v South Africa
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v South Africa

Having lost the opener, South Africa will need the win against Bangladesh today in the fifth match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Though the Proteas have the upper hand, Bangladesh have improved gradually and are playing competitive cricket now. They're a team that can create an upset, and have done so in the past.

In fact, South Africa should not forget how their formidable side was knocked down by Bangladesh back in 2007.

In 2007, at the World Cup, South Africa squared off against Bangladesh in the 34th match of the tournament. Graeme Smith won the toss and put Bangladesh to bat first.

In the first half of the innings, South Africa choked Bangladesh's batting lineup and even got wickets at regular intervals. They reduced Bangladesh to 84 for 4 in 25 overs. At this critical stage, Mohammad Ashraful stepped up and stitched a partnership 76 runs with Aftab Ahmed. He went on to score 87 off 83 balls and helped Bangladesh post a total of 251 runs.

Shaun Pollock bowled an economical spell and just gave 28 runs in his quota of 10 overs, while Andre Nel got five wickets for South Africa.

Chasing 252, South Africa got off to a rocky start as Syed Rasel cleaned up the skipper for just 12 runs. Jacques Kallis looked in great touch, dealing in boundaries for the most part. But it wasn't to last as Rasel returned to claim another wicket.

After Kallis' dismissal, South Africa never looked like winning the game. Though Herschelle Gibbs scored a valiant fifty, his efforts were in vain as the Proteas kept losing wickets and were bundled out for 184.

Ashraful was adjudged man of the match for his steadying knock. South Africa cannot afford to take things for granted and need to be aware of who among the Tigers can pull off another unexpected win for Bangladesh.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score & News Bangladesh Cricket South Africa Cricket Mohammad Ashraful Graeme Smith
