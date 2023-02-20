Cricket World Cup League 2, Nepal vs Scotland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and Scotland are set to face off in Match No. 126 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Tuesday, February 21. The match will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal, captained by Rohit Paudel, haven’t had the best of times in the tournament. They are placed sixth in the table with 24 points and a net run rate of -0.254, courtesy of 11 wins from 27 matches.

However, the fact that they are on a three-match winning streak will give them confidence ahead of their upcoming game. They beat Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia by three wickets in their previous match on February 18.

After opting to field first, Nepal restricted their opponents to 274 for the loss of six wickets. Sandeep Lamichhane was the pick of their bowlers with three wickets. Nepal chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, on the other hand, are sitting pretty on top of the points table. With 48 points from their first 34 matches, they have been the standout team in the tournament.

Nepal vs Scotland Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Namibia, Match 126

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, Tuesday, 08:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting and bowlers have had to work hard to get wickets. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go for teams.

Nepal vs Scotland Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity in the 80s.

Nepal vs Scotland Probable XIs

Nepal

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Scotland

Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir

Nepal vs Scotland Match Prediction

The two teams have had completely different campaigns so far in the championship. But Nepal have won three matches in a row and have looked confident. They won their last three matches while batting second and might replicate the same against Scotland as well.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Nepal vs Scotland TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

