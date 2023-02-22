Cricket World Cup League 2, UAE vs Namibia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and Namibia are set to face off in Match No. 127 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Thursday, February 23. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The UAE, led by CP Rizwan, are currently placed fifth in the table with 27 points and a net run rate of +0.051. They are on a two-match winning streak and will go into the game after an eight-wicket win over the USA.

After being asked to chase down 199, UAE went past the target with 59 balls to spare. Vriitya Aravind was adjudged the Player of the Match after scoring an unbeaten 102 off 108 balls with the help of 13 fours.

Namibia, captained by Gerhard Erasmus, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with 37 points and a net run rate of +0.300. They have lost to Scotland and Nepal in their last two matches.

Against Scotland, Namibia lost by 43 runs on February 20 in Kirtipur. After being asked to chase down 222, Namibia were bowled out for 178 in 38.4 overs. They will be looking to stage a comeback in their upcoming game.

UAE vs Namibia Match Details

Match: UAE vs Namibia, Match 127

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, Thursday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is generally an excellent one for batting. Bowlers may not get a lot of room for error. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

UAE vs Namibia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

UAE vs Namibia Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza , Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan, Zawar Farid

Namibia

Karl Birkenstock, Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

UAE vs Namibia Match Prediction

UAE and Namibia have faced each other three times in the tournament. And every time, the UAE beat their opponents. It won’t be surprising if something similar happens on Thursday.

Prediction: UAE to win the match.

UAE vs Namibia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Muhammad Waseem to score a century? Yes No 0 votes