Namibia and the United States of America (USA) are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Sunday, March 26. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, have a strong squad at their disposal. Skipper Erasmus has been a prolific run-scorer for his team for quite some time now. Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, and Michael van Lingen also form a strong batting unit.

Left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann should lead the bowling attack along with Ben Shikongo, who is also a genuine wicket-taker. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is a powerful striker and can also chip in with the ball. Pikky Ya France is a genuine wicket-taker and should lead the spin attack.

The USA will be captained by Monank Patel. Steven Taylor has been a prolific run-scorer for them and a lot will depend on him in the opener. The middle order, consisting of Aaron Jones and Gajanand Singh, also has plenty of firepower.

Saurabh Netravalkar has been a part of their setup for a long time and should lead their bowling attack. A lot will also be expected from the likes of Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, and other members of the team.

Namibia vs USA Match Details

Match: Namibia vs USA, Match 1

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, Sunday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs USA Pitch Report

The venue in Windhoek has hosted nine ODIs thus far with an average score of around 225. Hence, an overly high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be in store.

Namibia vs USA Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Namibia vs USA Probable XIs

Namibia

Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Ian Holland, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Namibia vs USA Match Prediction

Namibia are the stronger of the two teams going into the opening game of the tournament. Gerhard Erasmus’ men should come up trumps.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs USA TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

