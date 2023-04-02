Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 12, Namibia vs Canada: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Canada are set to lock horns in Match 12 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Tuesday, April 4. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, are currently placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.198. They started their Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off campaign with a shock defeat to the United States of America (USA).

However, they have since made a comeback with two wins on the trot against Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Jersey respectively. Namibia lost momentum again, though, after losing to UAE by 28 runs in their most recent match on April 2.

Meanwhile, Canada, led by Saad Bin Zafar, were once placed at the top of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off table. They started their campaign with victories over Jersey and the USA but lost to UAE by six wickets in their previous match.

After opting to bat first, Canada scored 254 in 50 overs on the back of Pargat Singh’s 102 off 96 balls with 13 fours and two sixes. The UAE chased down the target with six balls to spare.

UAE vs Canada Match Details

Match: UAE vs Canada, Match 8, Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

Date and Time: April 4, 2023, Tuesday, 01:00 pm IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Namibia vs Canada Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been an excellent one for batting in recent times. Fielding first should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Namibia vs Canada Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark, while the humidity will be in the 50s.

Namibia vs Canada Probable XIs

Namibia

Shaun Fouche, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Matthew Spoors, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.

Namibia vs Canada Match Prediction

Both Namibia and Canada will come into this contest after losing their respective previous matches. Namibia will be looking to take advantage of playing in home conditions and pick up a victory in this game.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs Canada TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Gerhard Erasmus to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes