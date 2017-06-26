Cricketers across the world take to Twitter to wish Eid Mubarak

Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, amongst others, have wished their Twitter followers on the occasion of Eid.

The likes of Suresh Raina and Yousuf Pathan wished ther followers a happy Eid

Former and current cricketers from across the world have wished their followers on social media on the occassion of Eid. Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina have taken to twitter to say Eid Mubarak to the millions of people celebrating the festival across the world.

Irfan Pathan also went on to add a video of himself with his brother, wishing their followers on the social media platform.

Tweet speak:

Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak...#peace#smiles#happiness — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarak to all! May this day bring you lots of love, laughter and happiness! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarack peace to all celebrating — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarak! Wish you all a life full of peace, joy and love. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 26, 2017

Joy of families coming together,

Cheer in the air of the festivities,

Eid Mubarak to one and all! #EidMubarak — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 26, 2017

Wishing you smiles and all things nice. May this Eid bring all the comforts, joy and laughter you have ever wished #EidMubarak — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 26, 2017

We face ups&downs in life.Triumph can easily follow with tragedy.We mourn what we can't change &give thanks for what we r given #EidMubarak — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarak! May your life be full of peace, joy and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/WudsDTTlVP — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak, may Allah bless you and your loved ones. Remember my father in your prayers, Miss him a lot — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all people around the world.. #EidMubark — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) June 26, 2017

Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak.may u all have great Eid n year ahead.Do ur extra bit n make sure to spread love the world needs it #EidMubark pic.twitter.com/waDv5DV2dP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 26, 2017