Cricketers across the world take to Twitter to wish Eid Mubarak

Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, amongst others, have wished their Twitter followers on the occasion of Eid.

by Rupin Kale @Rupinzel
Tweets 26 Jun 2017, 17:48 IST
The likes of Suresh Raina and Yousuf Pathan wished ther followers a happy Eid

Former and current cricketers from across the world have wished their followers on social media on the occassion of Eid. Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina have taken to twitter to say Eid Mubarak to the millions of people celebrating the festival across the world. 

Irfan Pathan also went on to add a video of himself with his brother, wishing their followers on the social media platform.

