Cricketers and their superstitions

meit sampat
Top 5 / Top 10
181   //    15 Jul 2018, 16:57 IST

Even Captain Cool has a superstition!

The game of cricket has seen many superstitious cricketers. No matter how big the cricketer is or the number of runs he has scored or the number of wickets he has picked, he would still continue to follow certain superstitions which he believes would help him to succeed. After a point of time, the superstitions become a part of his game and his teammates too become accustomed to the same.

Here is a look at some superstitions followed by cricketers at the international level:

Steve Waugh- The lucky red handkerchief

Retiring Australian Cricket captain Stev
The red handkerchief presented by his grandmother was Steve Waugh's lucky charm

Steve Waugh was one of the most respected cricketers to have played the game of cricket. Waugh, due to his dynamic leadership skills was an example for young cricketers on and off the cricket field.

The right-handed all-rounder from New South Wales scored 10,927 Test runs at an average of 51.06 and 7569 ODI runs at an average of 32.90.

During his tenure as an Australian captain, he led his team to many famous victories home and away and Australia was a dominant force in Test cricket in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He also inspired the Australian ODI team and led them to a World Cup win in England in 1999.

Waugh always carried a red handkerchief in his left pocket while batting. The red handkerchief was presented to him by his grandmother and according to Waugh, it brought him luck whenever he carried the said handkerchief while batting.

By the time he called it a day in the year 2004, the handkerchief was totally tattered but Waugh considered it as his lucky charm.

He even presented a piece of the said handkerchief to the Windies batsman Marlon Samuels. Waugh was impressed with the temperament and the talent of Samuels and a part of his precious red handkerchief was gifted to Samuels.

Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket MS Dhoni Mahela Jayawardene Leisure Reading
