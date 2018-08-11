Cricketers who played for two different countries

Nikhil Gupta

Somerset v Middlesex - Vitality Blast

It is not very often when you see a player representing two different countries and that too in an international arena. Cricket is considered to be a game of uncertainty. Anything can happen in the game of cricket. There have been instances where a player has represented two different countries on an international level.

This happens mainly because players have a tendency to migrate from one place to another and because of their passion for their cricket they are able to represent that country also to which they had migrated. Migration happens when players are not happy with their current position in life and they want to have a better life. So they migrate to countries where they can have a better lifestyle not only for themselves but also for their families.

It is their passion for cricket that helps them get into the national team of the country to which they had migrated. It has been seen that players who live and die for cricket can excel irrespective of the country that they represent. They possess the talent to not only get into the national team but also perform well at the same time.

In the following slides, we are going to see a list of players who played for 2 different countries at the international level

