10 cricketers who represented their country in other sports

These cricketers represented their country in more than one sport.

Representing one’s country in cricket is a huge deal and a matter of pride for every single cricketer playing the game. The amount of hard work they put in to reach those great heights is highly commendable.

There are a lot of people out there who find it extremely hard to break into the national teams of their respective countries and eventually fade away without making a mark.

On the other hand, there are people who have represented their country in more than one sport on the international level.

In this article, let’s take a look at 10 cricketers who have excelled in other sports as well.

Jonty Rhodes

Arguably the greatest ever fielder to have played the game, Jonty Rhodes represented South Africa in hockey as well. In fact, he was chosen to be a part of the squad for the 1992 Olympics but unfortunately, the South African side did not qualify for the tournament.

He was asked to be a part of the 1996 edition as well which was held in Atlanta but pulled out due to a hamstring injury.

One of the fittest and hardest workers, Rhodes featured in 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for the Proteas with an average of 35 in both the formats. He was known for his energy on the field and will always be remembered for his diving run out in 1992 to dismiss Inzamam ul Haq.

Currently, he is the fielding coach of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.