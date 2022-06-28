Cricketers whose careers ended too early

While hard work and dedication are extremely important in international sports, luck also plays a massive role at times. It can be a big factor in determining the longevity of players' careers.

Cricket is no exception and over time we have seen some unfortunate premature ends to careers that should have lasted way longer. Here is a list of such players.

1. Mark Boucher

A freak eye injury brough about the end of Boucher's career.

The South African wicket-keeper was hailed as one of the best in the game during his playing days. He was confident and dependable with his glove work as he was with his batting lower down the order.

However, a freak injury brought his career to a premature end. A ball from spinner Imran Tahir hit the wicket while Boucher was keeping behind the stumps. A bail flew up at an awkward angle and struck Boucher in the left eye. It damaged the concerned area to a great extent and the South African player had to immediately retire from all forms of the game.

He played 295 ODIs and 147 Test matches for South Africa across his career and till date holds the record for the maximum number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2. Sir Alastair Cook

Cook decided to hang his boots at just 33 years of age.

Sir Alastair Cook was one of the greatest openers to bat for England. He retired from the sport at 33, while at the peak of his powers. By then, he had already played 161 Tests for England and amassed 12472 runs for the Three Lions. It remains the most Test runs scored by an Englishman in the longest format of the game.

What makes his achievements special is that most of his runs came in England, where the pitches are known to assist pacers. Cook also captained the Three Lions in 59 Test matches and led them to a series win against India in the sub-continent.

He retired from the game with a ton in the final Test against India at the Oval. He still plies his trade for county side Essex.

3. Craig Kieswetter

Like Boucher, Craig Kieswetter also suffered an eye injury.

He is a former English wicket-keeper who retired from the game at the age of 27. Kieswetter decided to do so due to an eye injury he suffered while batting for county side Somerset on the domestic circuit.

The wicket-keeper batter tried to make a comeback after the injury but struggled to pick up deliveries as he would inaccurately judge the line and length.

Kieswetter had a brilliant outing for England in his heyday and his big moment came in England's 2010 ICC World T20 triumph. He also scored a foundation-laying 63 in the final against Australia to set up a victory for the Three Lions. He was adjudged the man of the match in the final.

4. Pragyan Ojha

The rise of Ravindra Jadeja prvented Ojha from playing more for India.

India's left-arm off-break bowler Pragyan Ojha is yet another example of such a player on this list. He played 24 Test matches for India, but his last game came at the age of 27.

Surprisingly, he was adjudged the Man of the Match in that game. In 27 Tests for the country, Ojha racked up 113 wickets and formed an excellent partnership with a young Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, Ojha's role was sacrificed at the expense of Ravindra Jadeja, who offered substance with the bat and on the field as well. Ojha retired from the game at the age of 33 and is now working in an administrative role in the BCCI.

5. Tatenda Taibu

Taibu called it quits to serve the Church,

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper Tatenda Taibu was a special talent. He was skilful with the bat and behind the stumps, so much so that he was named their captain at the young age of 21.

He announced his first retirement from the game at 22 but came back to play again at the age of 24. His form peaked post 2007, after which he became a consistent player for the national team. However, the joy for the fans was shortlived as Taibu once again retired at 29 to attend to the work for the church.

6. James Taylor

Taylor's immense talent was victim to a heart condition.

The third Englishman on the list, James Taylor represented the Three Lions in seven Test matches and 27 50-over games. He was a serious talent and could have been an excellent player for England.

However, in 2016, he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition which coerced him to retire from all formats. Since his retirement, he has served English cricket as a head scout and a selector for ECB.

7. Henry Olonga

Political drama forced an early end to Olonga's career.

Henry Olonga was the first ever black cricketer to play for Zimbabwe. The right-arm bowler could bowl at a fast pace, making him a dangerous opponent to play against.

He represented Zimbabwe in 30 Test matches and 50 ODIs. Olonga and his teammate Andy Flower were involved in the country's political protests during the 2003 ODI World Cup, after which they received death threats. The pacer announced his retirement after the last match in the tournament. He was only 26 years old at the time and walked away from the game while at the peak of his powers.

