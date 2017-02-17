Cricketers wish AB De Villiers on his 33rd birthday

Twitter went crazy for the South African talisman

by Debdoot Das Tweets 17 Feb 2017, 22:33 IST

De Villiers turned 33 on Friday

South African talisman AB De Villiers celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday and the whole cricketing fraternity wished him on twitter. The right-handed batsman was in news recently for opting out of a Test series. He feels playing in all three formats is taking a toll on him and he might not be able to continue till the 2019 World Cup, which he has promised himself that he will win for his country.

He also had one of the best birthday gifts ever as South Africa beat New Zealand in their own backyard in the one-off T20 today. De Villiers’ quickfire 26 helped his side reach 186. New Zealand in reply could manage only 107 with Imran Tahir picking up five wickets.

A few days back De Villiers recovered from a lengthy injury which had sidelined him from international cricket. He would now ideally want to stay fit and be a force to reckon with for his side in the Champions Trophy in June.

Tweets poured in from all quarters to wish the veteran, here’s one from former Zimbabwean captain Brendon Taylor.

@ABdeVilliers17 happy birthday legend!

Wish you many more years entertaining the world as well as family health and happiness. — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) February 17, 2017

Virender Sehwag who has his unique way of wishing people on twitter shared a hilarious tweet. Under Sehwag, de Villiers had played in two IPL editions for the Delhi Daredevils.

Happy Birthday Mr. 360 degrees @ABdeVilliers17 , the man who can bat in any pose he wishes too #IPLlogo pic.twitter.com/GQBtNZ4QWQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 17, 2017

Even Indian captain Virat Kohli who plays with ABD for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League sent him good wishes.

Happy Birthday @ABdeVilliers17, the most explosive batsman in the world. Hope you have a good one, see you soon! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 17, 2017

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar too wasn’t far behind in wishing the swashbuckling batter. Tendulkar hailed him for his unorthodox approach to cricket.

When it comes to unorthodox shots, very few people can ace it like @ABdeVilliers17. Happy birthday Mr. 360°, have a splendid one! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 17, 2017

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took to Instagram to wish ABD.