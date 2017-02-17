Cricketers wish AB De Villiers on his 33rd birthday
Twitter went crazy for the South African talisman
South African talisman AB De Villiers celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday and the whole cricketing fraternity wished him on twitter. The right-handed batsman was in news recently for opting out of a Test series. He feels playing in all three formats is taking a toll on him and he might not be able to continue till the 2019 World Cup, which he has promised himself that he will win for his country.
He also had one of the best birthday gifts ever as South Africa beat New Zealand in their own backyard in the one-off T20 today. De Villiers’ quickfire 26 helped his side reach 186. New Zealand in reply could manage only 107 with Imran Tahir picking up five wickets.
A few days back De Villiers recovered from a lengthy injury which had sidelined him from international cricket. He would now ideally want to stay fit and be a force to reckon with for his side in the Champions Trophy in June.
Tweets poured in from all quarters to wish the veteran, here’s one from former Zimbabwean captain Brendon Taylor.
Virender Sehwag who has his unique way of wishing people on twitter shared a hilarious tweet. Under Sehwag, de Villiers had played in two IPL editions for the Delhi Daredevils.
Even Indian captain Virat Kohli who plays with ABD for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League sent him good wishes.
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar too wasn’t far behind in wishing the swashbuckling batter. Tendulkar hailed him for his unorthodox approach to cricket.
South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took to Instagram to wish ABD.