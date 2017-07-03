Cricketers wish Harbhajan Singh on his 37th Birthday

Harbhajan Singh turns 37 and the Cricket world pays tribute to the off-spinner.

Harbhajan Singh in one India’s most successful bowlers of all time

Thirty-seven years ago, on this day, one of India's most successful off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh was born. Eighteen years later he made his Test debut against Australia in 1998. In March 2001, this Sardar boy took the field against Australia to create history. All eyes rested on him as he dismantled the Australian batting line-up by taking 32 wickets in three Tests which also witnessed the first hat-trick by an Indian bowler in a Test match. India clinched the series and the Cricket universe hailed Harbhajan – the “Turbanator.”

Fondly called as Bhajji, the spinner has taken third highest number of wickets for India in Tests. He caused 417 dismissals in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 Test and 25 wickets in 28 T20s that he played for India. His stats boasts a fantastic economy of 2.84 in Tests.

However, the limited over format was always a challenge for him as he could never replicate the charm of his Test spells in ODIs and T20s.He focused on improving his game in the ODIs but that took a toll on his Test performances.