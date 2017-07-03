Cricketers wish Harbhajan Singh on his 37th Birthday
Harbhajan Singh turns 37 and the Cricket world pays tribute to the off-spinner.
Thirty-seven years ago, on this day, one of India's most successful off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh was born. Eighteen years later he made his Test debut against Australia in 1998. In March 2001, this Sardar boy took the field against Australia to create history. All eyes rested on him as he dismantled the Australian batting line-up by taking 32 wickets in three Tests which also witnessed the first hat-trick by an Indian bowler in a Test match. India clinched the series and the Cricket universe hailed Harbhajan – the “Turbanator.”
Fondly called as Bhajji, the spinner has taken third highest number of wickets for India in Tests. He caused 417 dismissals in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 Test and 25 wickets in 28 T20s that he played for India. His stats boasts a fantastic economy of 2.84 in Tests.
However, the limited over format was always a challenge for him as he could never replicate the charm of his Test spells in ODIs and T20s.He focused on improving his game in the ODIs but that took a toll on his Test performances.
Bhajji is known for his aggression when it comes to bowling, especially against Australia. He shares the best and the worst figures of his career against the Kangaroos. He was the prime reason behind Ricky Ponting's depressing scores on the Indian grounds. He dismissed Ponting five times under 12 during the same 2001 Test series.
Years later, his on field sledging with Andrew Symonds and slapping of Sreesanth after an IPL game fetched him more trouble. However, irrespective of all the controversies that he was surrounded in, he is one of the deadliest bowlers Indian Cricket ever saw.
As one of India's favourite bowlers celebrates his birthday today, wishes pour in from across the Cricket fraternity. Have a look at some of the best wishes.