Cricketing fraternity expresses grief after mass shooting in New Zealand

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 150 // 15 Mar 2019, 13:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bangladesh side was supposed to play their final game of the New Zealand tour

Mass shootings in a Christchurch mosque on Friday afternoon, where players of the touring Bangladeshi Test side were present, has sent shockwaves in the cricketing fraternity. All players, along with the support staff, were able to escape unhurt.

The third Test, scheduled to start on Saturday, has been cancelled. The same was announced by the New Zealand Cricket Board.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 15, 2019

Through Twitter, the Bangladesh Cricket Board acknowledged the safety of its players.

“All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, New Zealand, are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in constant contact with the players and team management,” the tweet read.

Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) March 15, 2019

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

According to reports, the team was outside the mosque near the Hagley Oval, venue for the third Test, when shots were fired. They managed to escape through the stadium, taking refuge in the dressing room, before safely returning to the hotel.

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019

Advertisement

Australia's U-19 women's team, on their tour to New Zealand as well, was also staying in the same hotel, and are confirmed to be safe.

The cricketing fraternity came together at this difficult time, expressing their sympathies for those who have suffered, through Twitter.

For so long I’ve watched world events from afar and naively thought we were somehow different in our little corner of the world, somehow safe. Today is a terrible day. Disgusted and saddened doesn’t begin to describe it. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 15, 2019

So sad to see what happened @christchuch ...Praying for the victims and families 🙏🏻 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) March 15, 2019

Shocked to hear about the shootings in Christchurch. My heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. Thoughts prayers and love with all the people affected by this tragic incident. Wishing the injured a full and speedy recovery. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 15, 2019

Really sad to hear the news out of Christchurch !!! Thoughts and prayers with everyone. Stay calm ... stay strong everyone !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 15, 2019

There is no place that's safe for humanity because human beings are the biggest threat to this planet. #christchurchshooting — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2019

Very shocked to hear about the shooting at Christchurch in New Zealand. Thoughts with the affected families. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 15, 2019

So sad to hear of the #NewZealandMosqueAttack In #Christchurch

My prayers and thoughts are with the martyrs and their families.

Humanity is at a loss, it was a place of worship ...

thank god the #BangladeshCricketTeam are safe. — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 15, 2019

Shocked to see the visuals of shooting inside #Christchurch's Mosque. Are we not even safe inside places of worship now? I strongly condemn such acts of terror. Just glad the Bangladeshi cricketers are safe.#Christchurch #NewZealand — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 15, 2019

Hasn’t Christchurch been through enough?! Thoughts to all my kiwi friends, this should never happen. I hope you’re doing okay. #anzac — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) March 15, 2019

So saddened about the attacks in Christchurch today. My heart and duahs go out to all the victims and their families ❤️ — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) March 15, 2019

My thoughts and prayers are going out to those affected by the shootings and killings in christchurch. Humanity needs to have a serious look at oneself. This act is absolutely sickening. God be with all of you new zealand🙏🙏🙏 — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) March 15, 2019